AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|011
|021
|010
|—
|6
|12
|1
|Boston
|000
|100
|010
|—
|2
|8
|0
Manning, Holton (6), Brieske (7), Foley (8) and Haase; Bello, Bernardino (5), Llovera (6), Schreiber (7), Barraclough (8) and McGuire. W_Manning 4-4. L_Bello 8-7. Sv_Foley (5). HRs_Detroit, Carpenter (15), Haase (4), Torkelson (18). Boston, Turner (18).
|Cleveland
|001
|002
|020
|—
|5
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|113
|—
|6
|12
|0
Williams, De Los Santos (6), Morgan (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9) and Gallagher; Armstrong, E.Ramírez (3), K.Kelly (6), Fleming (7) and Pinto, Bethancourt. W_Fleming 2-0. L_Clase 1-7. HRs_Tampa Bay, L.Raley (16).
INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|400
|001
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Toronto
|001
|021
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
Steele, Fulmer (6), Leiter Jr. (6), Cuas (7), Merryweather (8), Alzolay (9) and Gomes; Bassitt, Y.García (7), E.Swanson (8), Hicks (9) and Kirk. W_Merryweather 4-0. L_Hicks 1-7. Sv_Alzolay (16). HRs_Chicago, D.Swanson (18). Toronto, Merrifield (11).
|New York
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|0
|Miami
|200
|100
|00x
|—
|3
|8
|0
King, Brito (3), Middleton (8) and Higashioka; Alcantara, and Stallings. W_Alcantara 5-10. L_King 3-5. HRs_Miami, Arraez (4).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|110
|303
|328
|—
|21
|22
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|6
|0
Winans, Tonkin (8), Lopez (9) and S.Murphy; D.Reyes, R.Garrett (5), Walker (8), Mendick (8) and Narváez. W_Winans 1-0. L_D.Reyes 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, M.Olson (42), Albies (27), S.Murphy (19), Riley (28), Lopez (1). New York, Vogelbach (8).
