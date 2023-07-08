AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto000000000000
Detroit20000000x250

Gausman, Pearson (7), García (8) and Kirk; Manning, Foley (7), Lange (9) and Haase. W_Manning 3-1. L_Gausman 7-5. Sv_Lange (13).

Baltimore060000000660
Minnesota100001000290

Wells, B.Baker (7), Coulombe (9) and Rutschman; Gray, Ortega (7), J.López (9) and Jeffers. W_Wells 7-4. L_Gray 4-3.

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago001000020351
New York11202000x680

Smyly, Rucker (5), Assad (6) and Gomes; Cole, King (8) and Trevino. W_Cole 9-2. L_Smyly 7-6. Sv_King (6). HRs_Chicago, Tauchman (3). New York, Stanton (9), Donaldson (10).

St. Louis010010001380
Chicago000000000070

Mikolas, Gallegos (8), J.Hicks (9) and Herrera; Toussaint, Bummer (6), R.López (7), Banks (8) and Zavala, Pérez. W_Mikolas 5-5. L_Toussaint 0-2. Sv_J.Hicks (7). HRs_St. Louis, Walker (8).

