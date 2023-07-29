AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|020
|22x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Detmers, R.López (5), Loup (7), Barría (7) and Thaiss; Manoah, G.Cabrera (5), Jackson (6), Richards (6), Pearson (8), García (9) and Kirk. W_G.Cabrera 2-1. L_Detmers 2-8. HRs_Toronto, Espinal (2), Kirk (6).
INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|030
|001
|001
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|1
Brieske, Wentz (3), Foley (7), Holton (8), Lange (9) and Haase; Cueto, Okert (7), J.López (8), Chargois (9) and Stallings. W_Wentz 2-9. L_Cueto 0-2. HRs_Detroit, Baddoo (5), Greene (8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.