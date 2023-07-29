AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles000010000160
Toronto00002022x6100

Detmers, R.López (5), Loup (7), Barría (7) and Thaiss; Manoah, G.Cabrera (5), Jackson (6), Richards (6), Pearson (8), García (9) and Kirk. W_G.Cabrera 2-1. L_Detmers 2-8. HRs_Toronto, Espinal (2), Kirk (6).

INTERLEAGUE

Detroit030001001580
Miami000000000071

Brieske, Wentz (3), Foley (7), Holton (8), Lange (9) and Haase; Cueto, Okert (7), J.López (8), Chargois (9) and Stallings. W_Wentz 2-9. L_Cueto 0-2. HRs_Detroit, Baddoo (5), Greene (8).

