AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston0020310017131
Toronto1010001216101

K.Crawford, Winckowski (6), K.Jansen (8) and C.Hamilton, Wong; Kikuchi, Richards (5), Pearson (6), Y.García (8), Swanson (9) and D.Jansen, Kirk. W_K.Crawford 3-4. L_Kikuchi 7-3. Sv_K.Jansen (17). HRs_Boston, Devers (20), J.Turner (13). Toronto, Springer (12), Bichette (15), M.Chapman (11).

Minnesota000100000170
Baltimore000000000030

Ober, Jax (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Vázquez; Bradish, Baumann (7), Coulombe (8), Cano (9) and Rutschman. W_Ober 5-4. L_Bradish 4-4. Sv_Jh.Duran (12). HRs_Minnesota, Gallo (15).

Houston000000002241
Texas00120011x5150

H.Brown, S.Martinez (5), Stanek (7), Montero (8) and Maldonado; Eovaldi, Sborz (8), Barlow (9), W.Smith (9) and Heim. W_Eovaldi 10-3. L_H.Brown 6-5. Sv_W.Smith (15). HRs_Houston, Tucker (12).

Chicago01200003006102
Oakland10001112017110

(10 innings)

Cease, Santos (6), Middleton (7), Kelly (8), R.López (9), Graveman (10) and Zavala, Ca.Pérez; Muller, Pruitt (6), Erceg (7), Long (8), May (9), Fujinami (10) and Ca.Pérez, Langeliers. W_Fujinami 4-7. L_Graveman 3-4. HRs_Chicago, E.Jiménez (11). Oakland, S.Brown (7).

INTERLEAGUE

New York0000001034102
St. Louis00524000x11120

Severino, Krook (5), A.Abreu (6), Ramirez (7), Donaldson (8) and Higashioka; Flaherty, Naile (7), VerHagen (9) and Knizner. W_Flaherty 5-5. L_Severino 1-3. HRs_New York, Bauers (7). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (15), Gorman (16).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego00100452012100
Cincinnati001000400582

Wacha, Cosgrove (6), L.García (7), T.Hill (8), Honeywell Jr. (9) and Au.Nola; Williamson, B.Farmer (6), Mills (7), Salazar (8) and Stephenson. W_Wacha 8-2. L_Williamson 1-2. HRs_San Diego, J.Soto (15), Machado (11). Cincinnati, India (11).

Washington0100300004100
Philadelphia01648000x19180

Gore, Willingham (3), La Sorsa (5), Ward (5), Ferrer (6), C.Abbott (7), Vargas (8) and K.Ruiz; Wheeler, Vasquez (6), Covey (8) and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Wheeler 7-4. L_Gore 4-7. HRs_Washington, Do.Smith (4). Philadelphia, Bohm (9), Castellanos (11), Schwarber (22).

Milwaukee15000410011120
Pittsburgh000002060870

Burnes, Andrews (8), Wilson (8), Payamps (9) and Caratini; Oviedo, R.Contreras (6), Holderman (8), De Los Santos (9) and Delay. W_Burnes 6-5. L_Oviedo 3-9. Sv_Payamps (2). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (10), Tapia (2). Pittsburgh, Suwinski (17).

San Francisco000000100150
New York00310000x441

DeSclafani, Manaea (4), Junis (7) and Bailey; Verlander, Dr.Smith (8), Ottavino (9) and Alvarez. W_Verlander 3-4. L_DeSclafani 4-8. Sv_Ottavino (6). HRs_New York, Alvarez (13), Nimmo (12), Lindor (17).

Miami000000000060
Atlanta60000001x790

E.Pérez, Soriano (1), Brazoban (5), Floro (7), Okert (8) and Fortes; Morton, Yates (6), N.Anderson (7), Heller (8), J.Jiménez (9) and S.Murphy. W_Morton 8-6. L_E.Pérez 5-2. HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (21), Albies (19).

