AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|002
|031
|001
|—
|7
|13
|1
|Toronto
|101
|000
|121
|—
|6
|10
|1
K.Crawford, Winckowski (6), K.Jansen (8) and C.Hamilton, Wong; Kikuchi, Richards (5), Pearson (6), Y.García (8), Swanson (9) and D.Jansen, Kirk. W_K.Crawford 3-4. L_Kikuchi 7-3. Sv_K.Jansen (17). HRs_Boston, Devers (20), J.Turner (13). Toronto, Springer (12), Bichette (15), M.Chapman (11).
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Ober, Jax (8), Jh.Duran (9) and Vázquez; Bradish, Baumann (7), Coulombe (8), Cano (9) and Rutschman. W_Ober 5-4. L_Bradish 4-4. Sv_Jh.Duran (12). HRs_Minnesota, Gallo (15).
|Houston
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|4
|1
|Texas
|001
|200
|11x
|—
|5
|15
|0
H.Brown, S.Martinez (5), Stanek (7), Montero (8) and Maldonado; Eovaldi, Sborz (8), Barlow (9), W.Smith (9) and Heim. W_Eovaldi 10-3. L_H.Brown 6-5. Sv_W.Smith (15). HRs_Houston, Tucker (12).
|Chicago
|012
|000
|030
|0
|—
|6
|10
|2
|Oakland
|100
|011
|120
|1
|—
|7
|11
|0
(10 innings)
Cease, Santos (6), Middleton (7), Kelly (8), R.López (9), Graveman (10) and Zavala, Ca.Pérez; Muller, Pruitt (6), Erceg (7), Long (8), May (9), Fujinami (10) and Ca.Pérez, Langeliers. W_Fujinami 4-7. L_Graveman 3-4. HRs_Chicago, E.Jiménez (11). Oakland, S.Brown (7).
INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|103
|—
|4
|10
|2
|St. Louis
|005
|240
|00x
|—
|11
|12
|0
Severino, Krook (5), A.Abreu (6), Ramirez (7), Donaldson (8) and Higashioka; Flaherty, Naile (7), VerHagen (9) and Knizner. W_Flaherty 5-5. L_Severino 1-3. HRs_New York, Bauers (7). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (15), Gorman (16).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|001
|004
|520
|—
|12
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|400
|—
|5
|8
|2
Wacha, Cosgrove (6), L.García (7), T.Hill (8), Honeywell Jr. (9) and Au.Nola; Williamson, B.Farmer (6), Mills (7), Salazar (8) and Stephenson. W_Wacha 8-2. L_Williamson 1-2. HRs_San Diego, J.Soto (15), Machado (11). Cincinnati, India (11).
|Washington
|010
|030
|000
|—
|4
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|016
|480
|00x
|—
|19
|18
|0
Gore, Willingham (3), La Sorsa (5), Ward (5), Ferrer (6), C.Abbott (7), Vargas (8) and K.Ruiz; Wheeler, Vasquez (6), Covey (8) and Realmuto, Stubbs. W_Wheeler 7-4. L_Gore 4-7. HRs_Washington, Do.Smith (4). Philadelphia, Bohm (9), Castellanos (11), Schwarber (22).
|Milwaukee
|150
|004
|100
|—
|11
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|002
|060
|—
|8
|7
|0
Burnes, Andrews (8), Wilson (8), Payamps (9) and Caratini; Oviedo, R.Contreras (6), Holderman (8), De Los Santos (9) and Delay. W_Burnes 6-5. L_Oviedo 3-9. Sv_Payamps (2). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (10), Tapia (2). Pittsburgh, Suwinski (17).
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|0
|New York
|003
|100
|00x
|—
|4
|4
|1
DeSclafani, Manaea (4), Junis (7) and Bailey; Verlander, Dr.Smith (8), Ottavino (9) and Alvarez. W_Verlander 3-4. L_DeSclafani 4-8. Sv_Ottavino (6). HRs_New York, Alvarez (13), Nimmo (12), Lindor (17).
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|600
|000
|01x
|—
|7
|9
|0
E.Pérez, Soriano (1), Brazoban (5), Floro (7), Okert (8) and Fortes; Morton, Yates (6), N.Anderson (7), Heller (8), J.Jiménez (9) and S.Murphy. W_Morton 8-6. L_E.Pérez 5-2. HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (21), Albies (19).
