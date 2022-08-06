AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|0
|Seattle
|002
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|4
|1
Barria, Mayers (5) and K.Suzuki; Kirby, Festa (7), Muñoz (7), E.Swanson (9) and Raleigh. W_Kirby 3-3. L_Barria 1-2. Sv_E.Swanson (3). HRs_Seattle, France (14).
|Houston
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|6
|2
|Cleveland
|130
|000
|00x
|—
|4
|10
|0
Garcia, Maton (7), Smith (8) and Vázquez; Quantrill, Stephan (7), Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Quantrill 8-5. L_Garcia 8-8.
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|020
|52x
|—
|9
|12
|0
McClanahan, Yacabonis (7), Chang (8) and Bethancourt; G.Hill, Lange (6), Chafin (7), Jiménez (8), Castillo (9) and Haase. W_G.Hill 2-3. L_McClanahan 10-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Chang (2). Detroit, Schoop (8).
|Boston
|010
|201
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|102
|100
|001
|—
|5
|8
|1
Eovaldi, Whitlock (7) and Plawecki; Lynch, Clarke (7), Barlow (8), Coleman (9) and Perez. W_Coleman 3-1. L_Whitlock 2-2. HRs_Boston, Dalbec (11), Verdugo (7). Kansas City, Melendez (12), Isbel (3), Pratto (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|000
|201
|000
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|120
|020
|10x
|—
|6
|11
|0
Brubaker, Stout (5), Underwood Jr. (6), De Jong (7) and Delay, Godoy; Voth, Akin (6), Krehbiel (7), Vespi (8), Tate (9) and Rutschman. W_Voth 2-1. L_Brubaker 2-10. HRs_Pittsburgh, Cruz (9).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|203
|—
|5
|12
|1
|New York
|201
|002
|30x
|—
|8
|13
|0
Odorizzi, Matzek (5), Elder (6) and Willi.Contreras; Peterson, Lugo (6), Ottavino (7), Y.López (9), E.Díaz (9) and McCann. W_Peterson 6-2. L_Odorizzi 4-4. Sv_E.Díaz (25).
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Chicago
|000
|121
|00x
|—
|4
|10
|0
P.López, Brigham (6), Bleier (8) and Fortes; Smyly, Leiter Jr. (7) and Higgins. W_Smyly 4-6. L_P.López 7-7. HRs_Chicago, Higgins (5).
