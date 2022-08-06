AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles010000000170
Seattle00200000x241

Barria, Mayers (5) and K.Suzuki; Kirby, Festa (7), Muñoz (7), E.Swanson (9) and Raleigh. W_Kirby 3-3. L_Barria 1-2. Sv_E.Swanson (3). HRs_Seattle, France (14).

Houston000000001162
Cleveland13000000x4100

Garcia, Maton (7), Smith (8) and Vázquez; Quantrill, Stephan (7), Karinchak (8), Clase (9) and Hedges. W_Quantrill 8-5. L_Garcia 8-8.

Tampa Bay010000000191
Detroit00002052x9120

McClanahan, Yacabonis (7), Chang (8) and Bethancourt; G.Hill, Lange (6), Chafin (7), Jiménez (8), Castillo (9) and Haase. W_G.Hill 2-3. L_McClanahan 10-5. HRs_Tampa Bay, Chang (2). Detroit, Schoop (8).

Boston010201000480
Kansas City102100001581

Eovaldi, Whitlock (7) and Plawecki; Lynch, Clarke (7), Barlow (8), Coleman (9) and Perez. W_Coleman 3-1. L_Whitlock 2-2. HRs_Boston, Dalbec (11), Verdugo (7). Kansas City, Melendez (12), Isbel (3), Pratto (2).

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh000201000361
Baltimore12002010x6110

Brubaker, Stout (5), Underwood Jr. (6), De Jong (7) and Delay, Godoy; Voth, Akin (6), Krehbiel (7), Vespi (8), Tate (9) and Rutschman. W_Voth 2-1. L_Brubaker 2-10. HRs_Pittsburgh, Cruz (9).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta0000002035121
New York20100230x8130

Odorizzi, Matzek (5), Elder (6) and Willi.Contreras; Peterson, Lugo (6), Ottavino (7), Y.López (9), E.Díaz (9) and McCann. W_Peterson 6-2. L_Odorizzi 4-4. Sv_E.Díaz (25).

Miami000000000050
Chicago00012100x4100

P.López, Brigham (6), Bleier (8) and Fortes; Smyly, Leiter Jr. (7) and Higgins. W_Smyly 4-6. L_P.López 7-7. HRs_Chicago, Higgins (5).

