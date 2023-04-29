AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore010000030490
Detroit31100011x7160

Kremer, Hall (6) and McCann, Rutschman; E.Rodriguez, Englert (6), Lange (9) and Rogers. W_E.Rodriguez 2-2. L_Kremer 2-1. Sv_Lange (3). HRs_Baltimore, McCann (2), Mateo (5). Detroit, Short (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh0101020206101
Washington000201000380

Hill, Stephenson (7), Holderman (8), Bednar (9) and Hedges; Corbin, Edwards Jr. (6), Ward (7), Banda (8), Ramírez (8), Weems (9) and Adams. W_Hill 3-2. L_Corbin 1-4. Sv_Bednar (9). HRs_Pittsburgh, Joe (4), Andujar (1).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you