AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|100
|001
|01x
|—
|3
|4
|0
Brieske, Foley (7), Jiménez (8), Chafin (8) and Barnhart; Severino, M.King (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka. W_Severino 4-1. L_Brieske 0-5. Sv_Holmes (8). HRs_New York, Judge (21), Rizzo (13).
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|001
|—
|3
|6
|1
|Toronto
|132
|200
|13x
|—
|12
|16
|0
Bundy, Hamilton (3), Cano (6), Minaya (8) and Jeffers; Berríos, Merryweather (8), Thornton (9) and Kirk. W_Berríos 4-2. L_Bundy 3-3. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (6). Toronto, Bichette (8), Kirk (4), Guerrero Jr. (12).
|Cleveland
|110
|020
|000
|—
|4
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|103
|100
|00x
|—
|5
|4
|0
McKenzie, Gose (8) and Maile; Wells, Akin (5), Bautista (7), Tate (8), López (8) and Chirinos. W_Bautista 2-1. L_McKenzie 3-5. Sv_López (7). HRs_Cleveland, Ramírez (14), Giménez (6). Baltimore, Mancini (4), Hays (6), Odor (6).
|Seattle
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Texas
|000
|300
|00x
|—
|3
|5
|1
Gonzales, Muñoz (8) and Raleigh; Otto, Santana (6), M.Moore (7), J.King (8), Barlow (9) and Huff. W_Otto 4-2. L_Gonzales 3-6. Sv_Barlow (10). HRs_Seattle, Winker (3). Texas, A.García (9).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|5
|1
|Chicago
|010
|022
|01x
|—
|6
|13
|0
Oviedo, Woodford (6) and Knizner; Swarmer, Hughes (7), Effross (7), Wick (8) and W.Contreras. W_Swarmer 1-0. L_Oviedo 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (5). Chicago, Schwindel (8).
