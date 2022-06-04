AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit000000000010
New York10000101x340

Brieske, Foley (7), Jiménez (8), Chafin (8) and Barnhart; Severino, M.King (8), Holmes (9) and Higashioka. W_Severino 4-1. L_Brieske 0-5. Sv_Holmes (8). HRs_New York, Judge (21), Rizzo (13).

Minnesota200000001361
Toronto13220013x12160

Bundy, Hamilton (3), Cano (6), Minaya (8) and Jeffers; Berríos, Merryweather (8), Thornton (9) and Kirk. W_Berríos 4-2. L_Bundy 3-3. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (6). Toronto, Bichette (8), Kirk (4), Guerrero Jr. (12).

Cleveland110020000450
Baltimore10310000x540

McKenzie, Gose (8) and Maile; Wells, Akin (5), Bautista (7), Tate (8), López (8) and Chirinos. W_Bautista 2-1. L_McKenzie 3-5. Sv_López (7). HRs_Cleveland, Ramírez (14), Giménez (6). Baltimore, Mancini (4), Hays (6), Odor (6).

Seattle000020000240
Texas00030000x351

Gonzales, Muñoz (8) and Raleigh; Otto, Santana (6), M.Moore (7), J.King (8), Barlow (9) and Huff. W_Otto 4-2. L_Gonzales 3-6. Sv_Barlow (10). HRs_Seattle, Winker (3). Texas, A.García (9).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis000001000151
Chicago01002201x6130

Oviedo, Woodford (6) and Knizner; Swarmer, Hughes (7), Effross (7), Wick (8) and W.Contreras. W_Swarmer 1-0. L_Oviedo 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (5). Chicago, Schwindel (8).

