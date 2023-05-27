AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Detroit
|020
|000
|32x
|—
|7
|11
|1
Scholtens, Santos (5), Kelly (7), Bummer (7), Lambert (8) and Grandal; Lorenzen, Foley (7), Shreve (8), Vest (9) and Haase. W_Foley 2-1. L_Kelly 1-2. HRs_Detroit, McKinstry (4), Short (3).
INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|100
|100
|0
|—
|2
|3
|0
|New York
|100
|000
|100
|1
|—
|3
|8
|1
(10 innings)
Wacha, Martinez (8) and Sullivan, Nola; Severino, King (7), Peralta (8), Holmes (10) and Higashioka. W_Holmes 3-2. L_Martinez 2-2. HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (9). New York, LeMahieu (6).
