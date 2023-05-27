AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago000000300340
Detroit02000032x7111

Scholtens, Santos (5), Kelly (7), Bummer (7), Lambert (8) and Grandal; Lorenzen, Foley (7), Shreve (8), Vest (9) and Haase. W_Foley 2-1. L_Kelly 1-2. HRs_Detroit, McKinstry (4), Short (3).

INTERLEAGUE

San Diego0001001000230
New York1000001001381

(10 innings)

Wacha, Martinez (8) and Sullivan, Nola; Severino, King (7), Peralta (8), Holmes (10) and Higashioka. W_Holmes 3-2. L_Martinez 2-2. HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (9). New York, LeMahieu (6).

