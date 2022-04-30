AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston000100000180
Toronto10100000x261

Garcia, Martinez (7), Stanek (8) and Castro, Maldonado; Berríos, Cimber (6), Mayza (7), Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Berríos 2-0. L_Garcia 1-1. Sv_Romano (10). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (6). Toronto, Springer (6).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona000000020251
St. Louis000000000022

M.Kelly, Ramirez (8), Kennedy (9) and C.Kelly; Mikolas, Cabrera (8), Woodford (9) and Molina. W_M.Kelly 2-1. L_Mikolas 1-1. Sv_Kennedy (1). HRs_Arizona, Marte (1), Ahmed (2).

