AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
|5
|2
|Chicago
|000
|201
|00x
|—
|3
|7
|1
Kluber, Thompson (6), Springs (7), Kittredge (8) and Zunino; Kopech, López (6), Ruiz (7), Sousa (8), Hendriks (9) and McGuire. W_López 2-0. L_Thompson 1-1. Sv_Hendriks (4). HRs_Chicago, Abreu (1).
|Oakland
|032
|000
|002
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Toronto
|100
|103
|000
|—
|5
|10
|0
Blackburn, Acevedo (6), Grimm (6), D.Jiménez (8), Trivino (9) and Murphy; Ryu, Thornton (5), Phelps (7), Y.García (8), Merryweather (9) and Kirk. W_D.Jiménez 1-0. L_Merryweather 0-2. Sv_Trivino (2). HRs_Oakland, Murphy (2), Pache (1). Toronto, Chapman (2), Collins (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|020
|—
|2
|5
|0
Gallen, Nelson (5), Poppen (6), Mantiply (7), Kennedy (8), Melancon (9) and C.Kelly; Carrasco, Rodríguez (6), Lugo (7), May (8), Ottavino (9) and Nido, McCann. W_Poppen 1-0. L_Rodríguez 0-1. Sv_Melancon (1). HRs_Arizona, Alcántara (1). New York, S.Marte (2).
