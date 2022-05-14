AMERICAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles100000020380
Oakland000000103451

Diaz, Ortega (5), Loup (7), Tepera (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Romine; Blackburn, Moll (7), Jackson (8), Snead (9), Trivino (9) and Bethancourt. W_Trivino 1-2. L_R.Iglesias 1-1. HRs_Oakland, Barrera (1).

Baltimore000000000041
Detroit01001010x372

Zimmermann, Tate (7), J.López (8) and Bemboom; Pineda, W.Peralta (2), Foley (5), J.Jiménez (7), Chafin (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase. W_W.Peralta 1-0. L_Zimmermann 2-2. Sv_G.Soto (5). HRs_Detroit, Haase (2), W.Castro (1).

Toronto100000040570
Tampa Bay100000000162

Ryu, Y.García (5), Mayza (7), Cimber (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen; Yarbrough, Feyereisen (4), Poche (6), Adam (7), R.Thompson (8), Beeks (9) and Zunino. W_Mayza 2-0. L_R.Thompson 1-2. HRs_Toronto, T.Hernández (2), D.Jansen (3). Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (3).

Boston14013001111142
Texas100000200371

R.Hill, Sawamura (7), M.Barnes (8), Diekman (9) and Vázquez; Otto, Sborz (5), Moore (6), D.Santana (8), Martin (9) and Huff. W_R.Hill 1-1. L_Otto 1-1. HRs_Boston, J.Martinez (4), Devers (6).

Cleveland0100000002370
Minnesota00010000012100

(10 innings)

Bieber, Stephan (7), Sandlin (8), Clase (10) and Hedges; Smeltzer, Thielbar (6), Duffey (6), J.Smith (7), Pagán (8), Duran (9), Cotton (10) and G.Sánchez. W_Sandlin 3-1. L_Cotton 0-1. Sv_Clase (7). HRs_Minnesota, Urshela (2).

INTERLEAGUE

Houston0002110206120
Washington10332400x13141

Javier, Maton (4), B.Taylor (6), Stanek (7), Neris (8) and Maldonado, J.Castro; Fedde, J.Rogers (5), Cishek (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Rainey (8), E.Ramírez (9) and Ruiz. W_J.Rogers 2-2. L_Javier 2-1. HRs_Houston, Siri (2). Washington, Y.Hernandez (3), M.Franco (3).

Kansas City003000100450
Colorado21402010x10100

C.Hernández, Bolaños (5), Bolaños (8) and S.Perez, Melendez; Márquez, Goudeau (7), Kinley (8), Gilbreath (9) and Nuñez. W_Márquez 1-3. L_C.Hernández 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, S.Perez (6), Witt Jr. (2). Colorado, Blackmon (5), Hilliard (2), McMahon (3).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco000000000080
St. Louis01001020x490

Junis, Brebbia (6), Doval (8) and Bart; Hudson, G.Cabrera (6), Pallante (7), Helsley (7), Gallegos (9) and Molina. W_Hudson 3-2. L_Junis 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (4).

San Diego000010040540
Atlanta10100004x692

Manaea, S.Wilson (8), Crismatt (8) and Alfaro; Morton, Minter (7), W.Smith (8), K.Jansen (8) and d'Arnaud. W_K.Jansen 2-0. L_S.Wilson 3-1. HRs_Atlanta, Olson (4), Ozuna (5).

Milwaukee100000020382
Miami00040401x9110

Lauer, Gott (6), Gustave (6), Milner (7), J.Mejía (8) and Caratini; Tr.Rogers, Okert (6), Bender (7), Floro (8), Nance (9) and Stallings. W_Tr.Rogers 2-4. L_Lauer 3-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (9), Renfroe (9). Miami, Aguilar (5), Soler (6), B.Anderson (2).

Cincinnati000000100140
Pittsburgh02010000x350

L.Castillo, Detwiler (6), Strickland (7), Hoffman (8) and T.Stephenson, A.Garcia; Z.Thompson, Crowe (7), Stratton (8), Bednar (8) and Knapp. W_Z.Thompson 2-3. L_L.Castillo 0-1. Sv_Bednar (6). HRs_Pittsburgh, Vogelbach (6).

