AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|020
|—
|3
|8
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|103
|—
|4
|5
|1
Diaz, Ortega (5), Loup (7), Tepera (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Romine; Blackburn, Moll (7), Jackson (8), Snead (9), Trivino (9) and Bethancourt. W_Trivino 1-2. L_R.Iglesias 1-1. HRs_Oakland, Barrera (1).
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|1
|Detroit
|010
|010
|10x
|—
|3
|7
|2
Zimmermann, Tate (7), J.López (8) and Bemboom; Pineda, W.Peralta (2), Foley (5), J.Jiménez (7), Chafin (8), G.Soto (9) and Haase. W_W.Peralta 1-0. L_Zimmermann 2-2. Sv_G.Soto (5). HRs_Detroit, Haase (2), W.Castro (1).
|Toronto
|100
|000
|040
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|6
|2
Ryu, Y.García (5), Mayza (7), Cimber (8), Romano (9) and D.Jansen; Yarbrough, Feyereisen (4), Poche (6), Adam (7), R.Thompson (8), Beeks (9) and Zunino. W_Mayza 2-0. L_R.Thompson 1-2. HRs_Toronto, T.Hernández (2), D.Jansen (3). Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (3).
|Boston
|140
|130
|011
|—
|11
|14
|2
|Texas
|100
|000
|200
|—
|3
|7
|1
R.Hill, Sawamura (7), M.Barnes (8), Diekman (9) and Vázquez; Otto, Sborz (5), Moore (6), D.Santana (8), Martin (9) and Huff. W_R.Hill 1-1. L_Otto 1-1. HRs_Boston, J.Martinez (4), Devers (6).
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|000
|2
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000
|1
|—
|2
|10
|0
(10 innings)
Bieber, Stephan (7), Sandlin (8), Clase (10) and Hedges; Smeltzer, Thielbar (6), Duffey (6), J.Smith (7), Pagán (8), Duran (9), Cotton (10) and G.Sánchez. W_Sandlin 3-1. L_Cotton 0-1. Sv_Clase (7). HRs_Minnesota, Urshela (2).
INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|211
|020
|—
|6
|12
|0
|Washington
|103
|324
|00x
|—
|13
|14
|1
Javier, Maton (4), B.Taylor (6), Stanek (7), Neris (8) and Maldonado, J.Castro; Fedde, J.Rogers (5), Cishek (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Rainey (8), E.Ramírez (9) and Ruiz. W_J.Rogers 2-2. L_Javier 2-1. HRs_Houston, Siri (2). Washington, Y.Hernandez (3), M.Franco (3).
|Kansas City
|003
|000
|100
|—
|4
|5
|0
|Colorado
|214
|020
|10x
|—
|10
|10
|0
C.Hernández, Bolaños (5), Bolaños (8) and S.Perez, Melendez; Márquez, Goudeau (7), Kinley (8), Gilbreath (9) and Nuñez. W_Márquez 1-3. L_C.Hernández 0-3. HRs_Kansas City, S.Perez (6), Witt Jr. (2). Colorado, Blackmon (5), Hilliard (2), McMahon (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|010
|20x
|—
|4
|9
|0
Junis, Brebbia (6), Doval (8) and Bart; Hudson, G.Cabrera (6), Pallante (7), Helsley (7), Gallegos (9) and Molina. W_Hudson 3-2. L_Junis 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Edman (4).
|San Diego
|000
|010
|040
|—
|5
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|101
|000
|04x
|—
|6
|9
|2
Manaea, S.Wilson (8), Crismatt (8) and Alfaro; Morton, Minter (7), W.Smith (8), K.Jansen (8) and d'Arnaud. W_K.Jansen 2-0. L_S.Wilson 3-1. HRs_Atlanta, Olson (4), Ozuna (5).
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|020
|—
|3
|8
|2
|Miami
|000
|404
|01x
|—
|9
|11
|0
Lauer, Gott (6), Gustave (6), Milner (7), J.Mejía (8) and Caratini; Tr.Rogers, Okert (6), Bender (7), Floro (8), Nance (9) and Stallings. W_Tr.Rogers 2-4. L_Lauer 3-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (9), Renfroe (9). Miami, Aguilar (5), Soler (6), B.Anderson (2).
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|100
|00x
|—
|3
|5
|0
L.Castillo, Detwiler (6), Strickland (7), Hoffman (8) and T.Stephenson, A.Garcia; Z.Thompson, Crowe (7), Stratton (8), Bednar (8) and Knapp. W_Z.Thompson 2-3. L_L.Castillo 0-1. Sv_Bednar (6). HRs_Pittsburgh, Vogelbach (6).
