AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston000000111381
New York000000000000

Javier, Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Cole, King (8), Luetge (9) and Trevino, Higashioka. W_Javier 5-3. L_Cole 6-2. Sv_Pressly (15). HRs_Houston, Matijevic (2), Altuve (14).

Baltimore001010400692
Chicago001000001261

Watkins, Baker (6), Vespi (7), Tate (8) and Chirinos; Lynn, Ruiz (7), Banks (9) and McGuire, Zavala. W_Watkins 1-1. L_Lynn 1-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mateo (5).

INTERLEAGUE

Pittsburgh002003000580
Tampa Bay2000100126140

Brubaker, Crowe (7), De Jong (8), Bednar (9) and Perez; Kluber, Beeks (6), Garza Jr. (8) and Mejía. W_Garza Jr. 1-2. L_Bednar 3-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Castillo (7), Suwinski (12). Tampa Bay, Paredes (10).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Chicago000010020380
St. Louis20000102x5100

Sampson, Wick (6), Effross (6), Leiter Jr. (7) and W.Contreras; Mikolas, Gallegos (7), Helsley (8) and Knizner, Herrera. W_Helsley 3-0. L_Leiter Jr. 1-2. HRs_Chicago, Ortega (4).

