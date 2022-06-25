AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Houston
|000
|000
|111
|—
|3
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|0
|0
Javier, Neris (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado; Cole, King (8), Luetge (9) and Trevino, Higashioka. W_Javier 5-3. L_Cole 6-2. Sv_Pressly (15). HRs_Houston, Matijevic (2), Altuve (14).
|Baltimore
|001
|010
|400
|—
|6
|9
|2
|Chicago
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
|6
|1
Watkins, Baker (6), Vespi (7), Tate (8) and Chirinos; Lynn, Ruiz (7), Banks (9) and McGuire, Zavala. W_Watkins 1-1. L_Lynn 1-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mateo (5).
INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|002
|003
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|010
|012
|—
|6
|14
|0
Brubaker, Crowe (7), De Jong (8), Bednar (9) and Perez; Kluber, Beeks (6), Garza Jr. (8) and Mejía. W_Garza Jr. 1-2. L_Bednar 3-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Castillo (7), Suwinski (12). Tampa Bay, Paredes (10).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|010
|020
|—
|3
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|001
|02x
|—
|5
|10
|0
Sampson, Wick (6), Effross (6), Leiter Jr. (7) and W.Contreras; Mikolas, Gallegos (7), Helsley (8) and Knizner, Herrera. W_Helsley 3-0. L_Leiter Jr. 1-2. HRs_Chicago, Ortega (4).
