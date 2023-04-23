AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|7
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|021
|—
|3
|7
|0
Manoah, Y.García (8), Romano (9) and Kirk; Cole, Marinaccio (6), Holmes (7), W.Peralta (8), J.Cordero (9) and Trevino. W_J.Cordero 1-0. L_Romano 2-1. HRs_Toronto, D.Jansen (1). New York, Volpe (2).
|Chicago
|010
|010
|010
|0
|—
|3
|5
|1
|Tampa Bay
|200
|010
|000
|1
|—
|4
|9
|0
(10 innings)
Cease, Middleton (5), Santos (6), Graveman (8), R.López (9), Lambert (10) and Zavala; McClanahan, Poche (7), Adam (8), Fairbanks (9), Cleavinger (10) and Mejía. W_Cleavinger 1-0. L_Lambert 1-1. HRs_Chicago, E.Jiménez (2), Grandal (2), Sheets (2). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (5).
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|2
|0
|Baltimore
|004
|100
|00x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Wentz, Vest (5), T.Alexander (7) and Haase; Gibson, Cano (7), Coulombe (9) and McCann. W_Gibson 4-0. L_Wentz 0-3. HRs_Detroit, McKinstry (2). Baltimore, McCann (1).
|Oakland
|200
|000
|010
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Texas
|254
|020
|32x
|—
|18
|18
|0
Fujinami, Martínez (3), Kaprielian (7), J.Peterson (8) and Ca.Pérez; Heaney, Kennedy (7), Sborz (8) and Heim, León. W_Heaney 2-1. L_Fujinami 0-4. HRs_Oakland, Aguilar (2). Texas, Ad.García (7), E.Duran (1).
|Kansas City
|001
|203
|005
|—
|11
|12
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|122
|020
|—
|8
|12
|2
Greinke, C.Hernández (6), A.Chapman (7), Cuas (8), Barlow (9) and S.Perez; T.Anderson, Wantz (6), Moore (8), Quijada (9), Warren (9) and Thaiss. W_Cuas 1-0. L_Quijada 0-1. Sv_Barlow (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Renfroe (6), Trout (4), Thaiss (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|220
|100
|302
|—
|10
|15
|1
|Minnesota
|001
|010
|200
|—
|4
|9
|0
Kuhl, M.Thompson (4), Harris (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Banda (9) and Adams; P.López, Woods Richardson (5), Headrick (9) and Vázquez. W_M.Thompson 2-1. L_P.López 1-2. HRs_Washington, Abrams (1). Minnesota, Buxton (3).
|Miami
|020
|001
|300
|—
|6
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|4
|1
Smeltzer, Nardi (5), Brazoban (6), M.Barnes (8), Okert (9) and Stallings; Bieber, Sandlin (6), Herrin (7), De Los Santos (7), Gaddis (8) and Zunino. W_Nardi 2-1. L_Bieber 1-1. HRs_Miami, De La Cruz (2).
|Boston
|000
|022
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|012
|020
|00x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Whitlock, Bleier (5), Schreiber (6), K.Crawford (7) and C.Wong, McGuire; Miley, Payamps (6), Strzelecki (7), Milner (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Miley 3-1. L_Whitlock 1-2. Sv_D.Williams (3). HRs_Boston, Chang (3), Devers (8). Milwaukee, Tellez (7).
|Houston
|000
|004
|011
|—
|6
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|102
|000
|—
|3
|8
|3
Valdez, R.Montero (8), B.Abreu (9) and Maldonado; Wright, Tonkin (6), Yates (8), J.Jiménez (9) and S.Murphy. W_Valdez 2-2. L_Wright 0-1. Sv_B.Abreu (1). HRs_Houston, Alvarez (6), Tucker (5). Atlanta, S.Murphy (5), Albies (5).
|Miami
|000
|102
|000
|—
|3
|11
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|7
|0
B.Garrett, Scott (6), Floro (7), Puk (9) and Fortes; Plesac, Karinchak (6), Morgan (7), Clase (9) and Gallagher, Viloria. W_B.Garrett 1-0. L_Plesac 1-1. Sv_Puk (4).
|St. Louis
|102
|000
|001
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Seattle
|010
|002
|20x
|—
|5
|7
|0
Mikolas, Z.Thompson (6), Gallegos (7), G.Cabrera (8) and Wills.Contreras; L.Castillo, Murfee (6), Brash (7), Topa (8), Sewald (9) and Raleigh. W_Brash 2-2. L_Z.Thompson 1-1. Sv_Sewald (6). HRs_St. Louis, Edman (3). Seattle, Kelenic (5), T.Hernández (5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|110
|101
|203
|—
|9
|11
|0
|Chicago
|100
|100
|200
|—
|4
|5
|1
May, Vesia (6), Almonte (7), Ferguson (8), S.Miller (9) and A.Barnes; Wesneski, Hughes (5), Rucker (6), Leiter Jr. (7), Alzolay (8), Boxberger (9), Merryweather (9) and Barnhart, Torrens. W_May 2-1. L_Wesneski 1-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Outman (7), Muncy (10). Chicago, Hoerner (2).
|Colorado
|001
|110
|000
|—
|3
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|012
|001
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|1
Freeland, Bard (7), Bird (8) and E.Díaz, Serven; C.Sánchez, Brogdon (5), G.Soto (7), Domínguez (8), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Brogdon 1-0. L_Freeland 2-2. Sv_Kimbrel (2). HRs_Philadelphia, Castellanos (2), Pache (1).
|New York
|011
|000
|011
|—
|4
|10
|1
|San Francisco
|420
|010
|00x
|—
|7
|7
|1
D.Peterson, Uceta (6) and Nido; Webb, S.Alexander (8), Doval (9) and Bart. W_Webb 1-4. L_D.Peterson 1-3. HRs_New York, Nimmo (2). San Francisco, B.Crawford (3), Flores (3).
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|100
|00x
|—
|2
|8
|1
Cessa, Farmer (5), A.Young (6), Sims (7), Sims (8), Alex.Díaz (8) and Casali, Maile, T.Stephenson; R.Hill, Ramirez (6), Underwood Jr. (8) and Hedges. W_R.Hill 2-2. L_Cessa 0-3. Sv_Underwood Jr. (2).
|San Diego
|200
|002
|010
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Arizona
|102
|000
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
Musgrove, S.Wilson (6), Weathers (7), T.Hill (8), Hader (9) and Au.Nola; M.Kelly, K.Nelson (6), McGough (7), Chafin (8), Ginkel (9) and Moreno. W_Musgrove 1-0. L_M.Kelly 1-3. Sv_Hader (7). HRs_San Diego, Tatis Jr. (1). Arizona, C.Walker (3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.