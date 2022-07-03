AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|001
|031
|010
|—
|6
|13
|0
|Toronto
|100
|000
|001
|—
|2
|5
|0
McClanahan, Guerra (8), Sanders (9) and Pinto; Gausman, Lawrence (3), M.Castillo (8) and Moreno. W_McClanahan 9-3. L_Lawrence 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, I.Paredes (13), W.Franco (5).
|New York
|004
|004
|212
|—
|13
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|200
|—
|4
|5
|1
Cole, A.Chapman (7), Marinaccio (7), Luetge (8), Weber (9) and Trevino; McCarty, Gose (6), A.Castro (6), Clement (9) and León. W_Cole 7-2. L_McCarty 0-2. HRs_New York, LeMahieu (8), Carpenter (8), Trevino (7). Cleveland, Naylor (10), F.Reyes (5).
|Baltimore
|011
|100
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|112
|—
|4
|10
|0
Lyles, Tate (7), Bautista (8), J.López (9) and Chirinos; S.Gray, Cotton (6), Pagán (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Pagán 2-3. L_J.López 3-5. HRs_Baltimore, Santander (15). Minnesota, Gordon (4), Polanco (9).
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Houston
|320
|002
|20x
|—
|9
|12
|1
Sandoval, Wantz (6), Loup (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Suzuki; Urquidy, Maton (7), S.Martinez (8), E.Paredes (9) and Maldonado, K.Lee. W_Urquidy 7-3. L_Sandoval 3-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Ward (12). Houston, Maldonado (7), Altuve (16), Tucker (16), McCormick (8).
|Kansas City
|200
|100
|000
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Detroit
|100
|010
|002
|—
|4
|7
|0
Bubic, Cuas (5), A.Garrett (6), W.Mills (7), Payamps (8) and Melendez; Brieske, Lange (7), Chafin (8), Jiménez (9) and Haase. W_Jiménez 3-0. L_Payamps 2-2. HRs_Detroit, V.Reyes (1), R.Greene (1).
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|2
|Seattle
|000
|000
|011
|—
|2
|8
|0
Blackburn, Acevedo (7), Puk (8), Trivino (9) and Vogt; Kirby, Borucki (8), D.Castillo (9) and Raleigh. W_D.Castillo 6-1. L_Trivino 1-6. HRs_Seattle, Upton (1).
|Tampa Bay
|123
|041
|000
|—
|11
|14
|0
|Toronto
|010
|011
|200
|—
|5
|11
|0
Rasmussen, Knight (5), Garza Jr. (8) and Mejía; Hatch, Gage (5), Romo (7), Mayza (8), Cimber (9) and Kirk. W_Garza Jr. 2-2. L_Hatch 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Mejía (5), I.Paredes (13). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (19), Zimmer (2).
|New York
|000
|200
|400
|—
|6
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
Cortes, M.King (7), Wa.Peralta (9), Holmes (9) and Higashioka; Civale, E.De Los Santos (7), Shaw (8), Hentges (9) and Maile. W_Cortes 7-3. L_Civale 2-5. Sv_Holmes (15). HRs_New York, Rizzo (22), Stanton (20). Cleveland, Rosario (3).
INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|302
|000
|—
|5
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|011
|—
|3
|8
|2
Cease, Banks (6), J.Kelly (8), Graveman (9) and Zavala; Webb, Y.Marte (7), J.García (8), McGee (9) and Casali. W_Cease 7-3. L_Webb 7-3. Sv_Graveman (5). HRs_San Francisco, Wade Jr. (2).
|Texas
|040
|100
|011
|—
|7
|10
|0
|New York
|200
|100
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
M.Pérez, D.Santana (7), J.Barlow (9) and Heim; T.Williams, Shreve (4), Medina (5), Jo.Rodríguez (7), Hunter (8) and Nido. W_M.Pérez 7-2. L_T.Williams 1-5. HRs_Texas, Calhoun (10), Heim (11), Taveras (2). New York, S.Marte (8), E.Escobar (8).
|Boston
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|5
|2
|Chicago
|020
|000
|01x
|—
|3
|8
|0
Winckowski, Brasier (7), Houck (8) and Plawecki; A.Mills, Leiter Jr. (1), Givens (6), Robertson (8) and Gomes. W_Leiter Jr. 2-2. L_Winckowski 3-2. Sv_Robertson (11).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|500
|010
|001
|—
|7
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|023
|001
|000
|—
|6
|12
|0
Liberatore, Z.Thompson (3), J.Hicks (4), Naughton (6), Fernández (6), Helsley (8) and I.Herrera; Gibson, Knebel (5), Bellatti (6), Alvarado (7), Hand (8), Domínguez (8) and Realmuto. W_Helsley 4-1. L_Domínguez 4-2. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (17), Gorman (7), Yepez (10), Carlson (5).
|Milwaukee
|100
|010
|020
|—
|4
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|003
|130
|00x
|—
|7
|9
|0
Ashby, Gott (4), Milner (5), González (6) and Caratini; B.Wilson, De Jong (7), Crowe (8), Bednar (9) and Heineman. W_B.Wilson 1-4. L_Ashby 1-6. Sv_Bednar (12). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (8), Wong (6). Pittsburgh, Chavis (9), O.Cruz (3).
|Miami
|201
|100
|100
|—
|5
|7
|3
|Washington
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
|7
|1
Castano, Pop (6), Bass (7), Okert (8), Scott (9) and Fortes; Tetreault, A.Machado (5), R.Garrett (7), Cishek (8) and Barrera, K.Ruiz. W_Castano 1-1. L_Tetreault 2-2. Sv_Scott (9). HRs_Miami, Aguilar (10). Washington, J.Soto (15).
|Atlanta
|010
|100
|200
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|1
|0
Strider, Minter (7), Chavez (8), W.Smith (9) and Willi.Contreras; Mahle, Warren (6), Sanmartin (7), Moreta (8), Detwiler (9) and Papierski. W_Strider 4-2. L_Mahle 3-7. Sv_W.Smith (4). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (20).
|San Diego
|000
|000
|110
|—
|2
|10
|1
|Los Angeles
|311
|000
|20x
|—
|7
|8
|0
Darvish, Kerr (7), Stammen (7), Hill (8) and Au.Nola; Ty.Anderson, Graterol (7), Moronta (8), Vesia (9) and W.Smith. W_Ty.Anderson 9-1. L_Darvish 7-4. HRs_San Diego, Voit (10). Los Angeles, Freeman (10), W.Smith (13), J.Turner (7).
|Arizona
|010
|103
|002
|—
|7
|9
|1
|Colorado
|400
|304
|00x
|—
|11
|12
|0
Keuchel, Wendelken (6), K.Nelson (6), Weaver (7), C.Smith (8) and C.Kelly; Gomber, Bird (6), Colomé (8), Chacín (9) and Serven. W_Gomber 4-7. L_Keuchel 2-6. HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (21), K.Marte (5), Varsho (11). Colorado, Rodgers (8).
