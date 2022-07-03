AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay0010310106130
Toronto100000001250

McClanahan, Guerra (8), Sanders (9) and Pinto; Gausman, Lawrence (3), M.Castillo (8) and Moreno. W_McClanahan 9-3. L_Lawrence 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, I.Paredes (13), W.Franco (5).

New York00400421213140
Cleveland020000200451

Cole, A.Chapman (7), Marinaccio (7), Luetge (8), Weber (9) and Trevino; McCarty, Gose (6), A.Castro (6), Clement (9) and León. W_Cole 7-2. L_McCarty 0-2. HRs_New York, LeMahieu (8), Carpenter (8), Trevino (7). Cleveland, Naylor (10), F.Reyes (5).

Baltimore011100000370
Minnesota0000001124100

Lyles, Tate (7), Bautista (8), J.López (9) and Chirinos; S.Gray, Cotton (6), Pagán (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Pagán 2-3. L_J.López 3-5. HRs_Baltimore, Santander (15). Minnesota, Gordon (4), Polanco (9).

Los Angeles001000000130
Houston32000220x9121

Sandoval, Wantz (6), Loup (7), R.Iglesias (8) and Suzuki; Urquidy, Maton (7), S.Martinez (8), E.Paredes (9) and Maldonado, K.Lee. W_Urquidy 7-3. L_Sandoval 3-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Ward (12). Houston, Maldonado (7), Altuve (16), Tucker (16), McCormick (8).

Kansas City200100000360
Detroit100010002470

Bubic, Cuas (5), A.Garrett (6), W.Mills (7), Payamps (8) and Melendez; Brieske, Lange (7), Chafin (8), Jiménez (9) and Haase. W_Jiménez 3-0. L_Payamps 2-2. HRs_Detroit, V.Reyes (1), R.Greene (1).

Oakland100000000142
Seattle000000011280

Blackburn, Acevedo (7), Puk (8), Trivino (9) and Vogt; Kirby, Borucki (8), D.Castillo (9) and Raleigh. W_D.Castillo 6-1. L_Trivino 1-6. HRs_Seattle, Upton (1).

Tampa Bay12304100011140
Toronto0100112005110

Rasmussen, Knight (5), Garza Jr. (8) and Mejía; Hatch, Gage (5), Romo (7), Mayza (8), Cimber (9) and Kirk. W_Garza Jr. 2-2. L_Hatch 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Mejía (5), I.Paredes (13). Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (19), Zimmer (2).

New York000200400671
Cleveland100000000171

Cortes, M.King (7), Wa.Peralta (9), Holmes (9) and Higashioka; Civale, E.De Los Santos (7), Shaw (8), Hentges (9) and Maile. W_Cortes 7-3. L_Civale 2-5. Sv_Holmes (15). HRs_New York, Rizzo (22), Stanton (20). Cleveland, Rosario (3).

INTERLEAGUE

Chicago000302000580
San Francisco100000011382

Cease, Banks (6), J.Kelly (8), Graveman (9) and Zavala; Webb, Y.Marte (7), J.García (8), McGee (9) and Casali. W_Cease 7-3. L_Webb 7-3. Sv_Graveman (5). HRs_San Francisco, Wade Jr. (2).

Texas0401000117100
New York200100000390

M.Pérez, D.Santana (7), J.Barlow (9) and Heim; T.Williams, Shreve (4), Medina (5), Jo.Rodríguez (7), Hunter (8) and Nido. W_M.Pérez 7-2. L_T.Williams 1-5. HRs_Texas, Calhoun (10), Heim (11), Taveras (2). New York, S.Marte (8), E.Escobar (8).

Boston000001000152
Chicago02000001x380

Winckowski, Brasier (7), Houck (8) and Plawecki; A.Mills, Leiter Jr. (1), Givens (6), Robertson (8) and Gomes. W_Leiter Jr. 2-2. L_Winckowski 3-2. Sv_Robertson (11).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis500010001790
Philadelphia0230010006120

Liberatore, Z.Thompson (3), J.Hicks (4), Naughton (6), Fernández (6), Helsley (8) and I.Herrera; Gibson, Knebel (5), Bellatti (6), Alvarado (7), Hand (8), Domínguez (8) and Realmuto. W_Helsley 4-1. L_Domínguez 4-2. HRs_St. Louis, Arenado (17), Gorman (7), Yepez (10), Carlson (5).

Milwaukee1000100204110
Pittsburgh00313000x790

Ashby, Gott (4), Milner (5), González (6) and Caratini; B.Wilson, De Jong (7), Crowe (8), Bednar (9) and Heineman. W_B.Wilson 1-4. L_Ashby 1-6. Sv_Bednar (12). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (8), Wong (6). Pittsburgh, Chavis (9), O.Cruz (3).

Miami201100100573
Washington020001000371

Castano, Pop (6), Bass (7), Okert (8), Scott (9) and Fortes; Tetreault, A.Machado (5), R.Garrett (7), Cishek (8) and Barrera, K.Ruiz. W_Castano 1-1. L_Tetreault 2-2. Sv_Scott (9). HRs_Miami, Aguilar (10). Washington, J.Soto (15).

Atlanta010100200470
Cincinnati000010000110

Strider, Minter (7), Chavez (8), W.Smith (9) and Willi.Contreras; Mahle, Warren (6), Sanmartin (7), Moreta (8), Detwiler (9) and Papierski. W_Strider 4-2. L_Mahle 3-7. Sv_W.Smith (4). HRs_Atlanta, Riley (20).

San Diego0000001102101
Los Angeles31100020x780

Darvish, Kerr (7), Stammen (7), Hill (8) and Au.Nola; Ty.Anderson, Graterol (7), Moronta (8), Vesia (9) and W.Smith. W_Ty.Anderson 9-1. L_Darvish 7-4. HRs_San Diego, Voit (10). Los Angeles, Freeman (10), W.Smith (13), J.Turner (7).

Arizona010103002791
Colorado40030400x11120

Keuchel, Wendelken (6), K.Nelson (6), Weaver (7), C.Smith (8) and C.Kelly; Gomber, Bird (6), Colomé (8), Chacín (9) and Serven. W_Gomber 4-7. L_Keuchel 2-6. HRs_Arizona, C.Walker (21), K.Marte (5), Varsho (11). Colorado, Rodgers (8).

