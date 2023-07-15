NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego030000010491
Philadelphia00000213x6100

Snell, Wilson (6), Martinez (7), Hill (8), Honeywell Jr. (8) and G.Sánchez; Suárez, Marte (7), Strahm (7), Kimbrel (9) and Realmuto. W_Strahm 6-3. L_Hill 1-3. Sv_Kimbrel (15). HRs_San Diego, Grisham (9), Machado (17). Philadelphia, Schwarber (23).

Washington0001300102780
St. Louis1000300100563

(10 innings)

Williams, Abbott (3), Weems (6), M.Thompson (7), Finnegan (8), Harvey (10) and Ruiz; Mikolas, Pallante (4), Stratton (5), Romero (7), Gallegos (8), Hicks (9) and Contreras. W_Finnegan 4-3. L_Hicks 1-6. Sv_Harvey (9). HRs_St. Louis, Nootbaar (6), Donovan (10), Contreras (11).

