AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|103
|000
|—
|4
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|210
|020
|01x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Plesac, Hentges (6), De Los Santos (7) and Maile; Kluber, Adam (7), Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Pinto. W_Kluber 7-6. L_Plesac 2-9. Sv_Fairbanks (2). HRs_Cleveland, Giménez (12). Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (7), Díaz (5).
|Kansas City
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|7
|3
|New York
|220
|201
|10x
|—
|8
|8
|0
Heasley, Mills (4), Staumont (6), Garrett (6), Payamps (7) and Perez; Cortes, A.Chapman (6), Schmidt (7) and Trevino. W_Cortes 9-3. L_Heasley 1-6. Sv_Schmidt (2). HRs_New York, LeMahieu (10), Judge (42), Carpenter (15).
|Detroit
|000
|021
|000
|—
|3
|10
|1
|Toronto
|100
|004
|00x
|—
|5
|4
|0
Hutchison, Law (6), De Jesus (7), Cisnero (8) and Haase; Stripling, Cimber (5), Richards (6), García (7), Romano (9) and Jansen. W_Richards 3-1. L_Law 0-1. Sv_Romano (23). HRs_Toronto, Hernández (14).
