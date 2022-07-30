AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland0001030004110
Tampa Bay21002001x6100

Plesac, Hentges (6), De Los Santos (7) and Maile; Kluber, Adam (7), Poche (8), Fairbanks (9) and Pinto. W_Kluber 7-6. L_Plesac 2-9. Sv_Fairbanks (2). HRs_Cleveland, Giménez (12). Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (7), Díaz (5).

Kansas City001100000273
New York22020110x880

Heasley, Mills (4), Staumont (6), Garrett (6), Payamps (7) and Perez; Cortes, A.Chapman (6), Schmidt (7) and Trevino. W_Cortes 9-3. L_Heasley 1-6. Sv_Schmidt (2). HRs_New York, LeMahieu (10), Judge (42), Carpenter (15).

Detroit0000210003101
Toronto10000400x540

Hutchison, Law (6), De Jesus (7), Cisnero (8) and Haase; Stripling, Cimber (5), Richards (6), García (7), Romano (9) and Jansen. W_Richards 3-1. L_Law 0-1. Sv_Romano (23). HRs_Toronto, Hernández (14).

