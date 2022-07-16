AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|102
|000
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|105
|000
|00x
|—
|6
|10
|0
Lynn, Banks (6), Foster (6), J.Ruiz (7), Lambert (8) and Zavala; Bundy, Megill (6), Jax (7), Duran (8), Duran (9) and G.Sánchez. W_Bundy 6-4. L_Lynn 1-3. Sv_Duran (6). HRs_Minnesota, Arraez (5), Correa (11), Polanco (14).
|Kansas City
|001
|200
|000
|2
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Toronto
|001
|200
|000
|3
|—
|6
|12
|0
(10 innings)
Lynch, Cuas (4), Mills (6), Clarke (7), Staumont (8), Barlow (9), Payamps (10) and Fermin, Rivero; M.Castillo, T.Richards (4), Mayza (5), Phelps (6), Cimber (7), Y.García (8), Romano (10) and D.Jansen. W_Romano 3-2. L_Payamps 2-3. HRs_Kansas City, Pasquantino (3).
|Seattle
|002
|000
|000
|1
|—
|3
|10
|0
|Texas
|010
|000
|100
|0
|—
|2
|7
|0
(10 innings)
Gilbert, A.Muñoz (6), E.Swanson (7), Sewald (8), D.Castillo (9), Festa (10) and Raleigh; Howard, Bush (6), J.Hernández (7), M.Moore (8), B.Martin (9) and Heim. W_D.Castillo 7-1. L_B.Martin 0-5. Sv_Festa (1). HRs_Seattle, C.Santana (8).
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|350
|200
|00x
|—
|10
|13
|0
Pineda, De Jesus (3), Vest (4), J.Jiménez (6), Foley (7), H.Castro (8) and Haase; Quantrill, Sandlin (7), Karinchak (8), Tully (9) and Maile. W_Quantrill 6-5. L_Pineda 2-5. HRs_Cleveland, J.Ramírez (19), Naylor (13).
|Baltimore
|010
|010
|010
|12
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|102
|000
|000
|10
|—
|4
|10
|0
(11 innings)
Kremer, Voth (5), Akin (7), Tate (8), J.López (9), C.Pérez (11), Krehbiel (11) and Chirinos, Rutschman; Yarbrough, Wisler (6), Adam (8), R.Thompson (9), Poche (10), L.Bard (11) and Bethancourt. W_J.López 4-5. L_L.Bard 1-1. Sv_Krehbiel (1). HRs_Baltimore, Rutschman (5). Tampa Bay, Arozarena (11).
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|7
|0
|Houston
|040
|100
|00x
|—
|5
|6
|0
Koenig, Snead (8) and Murphy; Verlander, Maton (7), Neris (8), B.Abreu (9) and Maldonado. W_Verlander 12-3. L_Koenig 1-3. HRs_Houston, Maldonado (9).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|020
|—
|3
|4
|2
|St. Louis
|232
|000
|13x
|—
|11
|12
|2
Lodolo, Hoffman (3), Hendrix (4), Sanmartin (6), Alex.Díaz (7), B.Farmer (7), Strickland (8) and T.Stephenson; Mikolas, McFarland (8), Oviedo (8) and Knizner. W_Mikolas 7-7. L_Lodolo 2-3. HRs_Cincinnati, India (4). St. Louis, Goldschmidt (20), Nootbaar (4).
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|01
|—
|2
|4
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|00
|—
|1
|5
|2
(11 innings)
Walker, Lugo (7), Dr.Smith (8), Ottavino (9), Ed.Díaz (11) and Mazeika, Nido; Stroman, Hughes (5), Wick (7), Effross (8), Robertson (9), Givens (11) and Wills.Contreras. W_Ottavino 4-2. L_Givens 5-1. Sv_Ed.Díaz (20).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|1
|Colorado
|000
|010
|10x
|—
|2
|8
|0
Keller, Y.De Los Santos (7), De Jong (8) and Heineman; Ureña, Gilbreath (7), Colomé (8), D.Bard (9) and Serven. W_Ureña 1-1. L_Keller 3-7. Sv_D.Bard (20).
|Atlanta
|004
|000
|200
|—
|6
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|201
|000
|—
|3
|7
|1
Fried, Chavez (8), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud; Espino, Cishek (6), Harvey (7), Weems (8), Machado (9) and Barrera. W_Fried 10-3. L_Espino 0-3. Sv_K.Jansen (22). HRs_Atlanta, Olson (17), Riley (27).
|Philadelphia
|000
|203
|050
|—
|10
|15
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
R.Suárez, Bellatti (6), Brogdon (7), Nelson (8), Romero (9) and Realmuto, Stubbs; Meyer, Bleier (6), Poteet (7), Pop (9) and Stallings. W_R.Suárez 7-5. L_Meyer 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Realmuto (8), Hoskins (19), Gregorius (1), Schwarber (29).
