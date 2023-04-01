AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|010
|200
|001
|—
|4
|10
|1
|Houston
|200
|100
|12x
|—
|6
|11
|0
Giolito, Lambert (6), J.Kelly (6), J.Ruiz (7), Santos (8) and Zavala; Urquidy, Stanek (7), Neris (8) and Diaz. W_Stanek 1-0. L_J.Kelly 0-1. Sv_Neris (1). HRs_Chicago, Moncada (1), Zavala (1).
|Los Angeles
|00(11)
|001
|100
|—
|13
|11
|2
|Oakland
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|5
|2
Sandoval, Davidson (6) and O'Hoppe; Fujinami, Oller (3), Familia (8), Moll (9) and Langeliers. W_Sandoval 1-0. L_Fujinami 0-1. Sv_Davidson (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Ta.Ward (1). Oakland, Laureano (1).
|Minnesota
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
|5
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
S.Gray, Alcala (6), Jax (7), Thielbar (8), J.López (9) and Vázquez; Lyles, Yarbrough (6), Clarke (8), A.Chapman (9) and Perez. W_S.Gray 1-0. L_Lyles 0-1. Sv_J.López (1).
|Baltimore
|304
|100
|000
|—
|8
|13
|1
|Boston
|014
|000
|202
|—
|9
|11
|0
Kremer, Baumann (4), Coulombe (5), Voth (6), Ci.Pérez (7), Gillaspie (8), Akin (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Sale, Z.Kelly (4), Winckowski (5), Schreiber (7), Martin (8), K.Jansen (9) and McGuire. W_K.Jansen 1-0. L_Bautista 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (1), Hays (1), Mullins (1). Boston, Verdugo (1), Duvall (2), K.Hernández (1).
|Detroit
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|107
|200
|20x
|—
|12
|13
|2
Turnbull, Wingenter (3), T.Alexander (3), G.Hill (7), Cisnero (8) and Haase, J.Rogers; Eflin, K.Kelly (6), Cleavinger (8), Faucher (9) and Mejía. W_Eflin 1-0. L_Turnbull 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (1).
INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|3
|1
|St. Louis
|003
|000
|01x
|—
|4
|10
|0
Gausman, Cimber (7), E.Swanson (8) and D.Jansen; Flaherty, VerHagen (6), Pallante (7), J.Hicks (8), Helsley (8) and Knizner. W_Flaherty 1-0. L_Gausman 0-1. Sv_Helsley (1).
|Philadelphia
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
|9
|2
|Texas
|202
|030
|63x
|—
|16
|17
|0
Wheeler, Y.Marte (5), Alvarado (6), Domínguez (7), Bellatti (7), Kimbrel (8), Harrison (8) and Realmuto, Stubbs; Eovaldi, Dunning (6), Hearn (9) and Garver. W_Eovaldi 1-0. L_Wheeler 0-1. HRs_Texas, Semien (1), Garver (2).
|San Francisco
|000
|302
|002
|—
|7
|12
|1
|New York
|101
|010
|011
|—
|5
|10
|0
Cobb, Junis (4), Brebbia (7), Ta.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and R.Pérez; Schmidt, W.Peralta (4), King (5), A.Abreu (7), Holmes (9), J.Cordero (9) and Trevino. W_Junis 1-0. L_King 0-1. Sv_Doval (1). HRs_San Francisco, Pederson (1), B.Crawford (1). New York, Stanton (1), Donaldson (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|030
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|5
|0
Woodruff, Strzelecki (7), Bush (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras; Steele, Assad (7), Fulmer (8), Rucker (8), Leiter Jr. (9) and Barnhart, Torrens. W_Strzelecki 1-0. L_Assad 0-1. Sv_D.Williams (1). HRs_Chicago, Happ (1).
|Atlanta
|202
|100
|200
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|5
|0
Strider, N.Anderson (7), J.Jiménez (8), Yates (9) and d'Arnaud; Jos.Gray, Banda (6), Th.Ward (7), Harris (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Strider 1-0. L_Jos.Gray 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (1), Olson (2), Ozuna (1). Washington, K.Ruiz (1).
|Pittsburgh
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|300
|003
|00x
|—
|6
|6
|1
R.Hill, De Jong (6), Hernandez (8) and Hedges; Lodolo, Gibaut (6), B.Farmer (7), Sanmartin (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and Casali. W_Lodolo 1-0. L_R.Hill 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, India (1), Newman (1), Fraley (1).
|New York
|010
|120
|101
|—
|6
|12
|0
|Miami
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|10
|0
Megill, D.Santana (6), Dr.Smith (7), B.Raley (7), Ottavino (8), Robertson (9) and Narváez; E.Cabrera, Nardi (5), Barnes (6), B.Garrett (7) and Fortes. W_Megill 1-0. L_Nardi 0-1. HRs_New York, Canha (1). Miami, Fortes (1).
