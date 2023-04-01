AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago0102000014101
Houston20010012x6110

Giolito, Lambert (6), J.Kelly (6), J.Ruiz (7), Santos (8) and Zavala; Urquidy, Stanek (7), Neris (8) and Diaz. W_Stanek 1-0. L_J.Kelly 0-1. Sv_Neris (1). HRs_Chicago, Moncada (1), Zavala (1).

Los Angeles00(11)00110013112
Oakland000010000152

Sandoval, Davidson (6) and O'Hoppe; Fujinami, Oller (3), Familia (8), Moll (9) and Langeliers. W_Sandoval 1-0. L_Fujinami 0-1. Sv_Davidson (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Ta.Ward (1). Oakland, Laureano (1).

Minnesota100001000251
Kansas City000000000040

S.Gray, Alcala (6), Jax (7), Thielbar (8), J.López (9) and Vázquez; Lyles, Yarbrough (6), Clarke (8), A.Chapman (9) and Perez. W_S.Gray 1-0. L_Lyles 0-1. Sv_J.López (1).

Baltimore3041000008131
Boston0140002029110

Kremer, Baumann (4), Coulombe (5), Voth (6), Ci.Pérez (7), Gillaspie (8), Akin (8), Bautista (9) and Rutschman; Sale, Z.Kelly (4), Winckowski (5), Schreiber (7), Martin (8), K.Jansen (9) and McGuire. W_K.Jansen 1-0. L_Bautista 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mountcastle (1), Hays (1), Mullins (1). Boston, Verdugo (1), Duvall (2), K.Hernández (1).

Detroit000101000261
Tampa Bay10720020x12132

Turnbull, Wingenter (3), T.Alexander (3), G.Hill (7), Cisnero (8) and Haase, J.Rogers; Eflin, K.Kelly (6), Cleavinger (8), Faucher (9) and Mejía. W_Eflin 1-0. L_Turnbull 0-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Y.Díaz (1).

INTERLEAGUE

Toronto000000010131
St. Louis00300001x4100

Gausman, Cimber (7), E.Swanson (8) and D.Jansen; Flaherty, VerHagen (6), Pallante (7), J.Hicks (8), Helsley (8) and Knizner. W_Flaherty 1-0. L_Gausman 0-1. Sv_Helsley (1).

Philadelphia000210000392
Texas20203063x16170

Wheeler, Y.Marte (5), Alvarado (6), Domínguez (7), Bellatti (7), Kimbrel (8), Harrison (8) and Realmuto, Stubbs; Eovaldi, Dunning (6), Hearn (9) and Garver. W_Eovaldi 1-0. L_Wheeler 0-1. HRs_Texas, Semien (1), Garver (2).

San Francisco0003020027121
New York1010100115100

Cobb, Junis (4), Brebbia (7), Ta.Rogers (8), Doval (9) and R.Pérez; Schmidt, W.Peralta (4), King (5), A.Abreu (7), Holmes (9), J.Cordero (9) and Trevino. W_Junis 1-0. L_King 0-1. Sv_Doval (1). HRs_San Francisco, Pederson (1), B.Crawford (1). New York, Stanton (1), Donaldson (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee000000030360
Chicago000001000150

Woodruff, Strzelecki (7), Bush (8), D.Williams (9) and Willi.Contreras; Steele, Assad (7), Fulmer (8), Rucker (8), Leiter Jr. (9) and Barnhart, Torrens. W_Strzelecki 1-0. L_Assad 0-1. Sv_D.Williams (1). HRs_Chicago, Happ (1).

Atlanta2021002007110
Washington000000001150

Strider, N.Anderson (7), J.Jiménez (8), Yates (9) and d'Arnaud; Jos.Gray, Banda (6), Th.Ward (7), Harris (9) and K.Ruiz. W_Strider 1-0. L_Jos.Gray 0-1. HRs_Atlanta, Acuña Jr. (1), Olson (2), Ozuna (1). Washington, K.Ruiz (1).

Pittsburgh101000000270
Cincinnati30000300x661

R.Hill, De Jong (6), Hernandez (8) and Hedges; Lodolo, Gibaut (6), B.Farmer (7), Sanmartin (8), Alex.Díaz (9) and Casali. W_Lodolo 1-0. L_R.Hill 0-1. HRs_Cincinnati, India (1), Newman (1), Fraley (1).

New York0101201016120
Miami0200000002100

Megill, D.Santana (6), Dr.Smith (7), B.Raley (7), Ottavino (8), Robertson (9) and Narváez; E.Cabrera, Nardi (5), Barnes (6), B.Garrett (7) and Fortes. W_Megill 1-0. L_Nardi 0-1. HRs_New York, Canha (1). Miami, Fortes (1).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you