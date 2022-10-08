AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|5
|0
(15 innings)
Glasnow, Fairbanks (6), Adam (6), Rasmussen (8), Cleavinger (9), Armstrong (11), Raley (12), Kluber (13) and Bethancourt, Mejía; McKenzie, Karinchak (7), Stephan (8), Clase (9), Sandlin (10), Morgan (10), De Los Santos (12), Hentges (13) and Hedges, Maile. W_Hentges 2-0. L_Kluber 0-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Siri (1). Cleveland, J.Ramírez (1), Gonzalez (1).
|Seattle
|000
|014
|041
|—
|10
|13
|0
|Toronto
|021
|140
|100
|—
|9
|12
|1
Ray, Brash (4), Sewald (5), D.Castillo (5), Festa (6), Murfee (7), Muñoz (8), Kirby (9) and Raleigh; Gausman, Mayza (6), García (7), Bass (8), Romano (8), Cimber (9) and Jansen. W_Muñoz 2-0. L_Romano 0-2. Sv_Kirby (1). HRs_Seattle, Raleigh (1), Santana (1). Toronto, Hernández (2).
