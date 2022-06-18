AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|301
|000
|—
|4
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
Taillon, M.King (6), Holmes (8) and Trevino; Manoah, Phelps (6), Mayza (7), Thornton (8) and Kirk. W_Taillon 8-1. L_Manoah 8-2.
|Tampa Bay
|004
|020
|001
|—
|7
|14
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|031
|000
|—
|6
|10
|0
Springs, Wisler (5), Adam (5), R.Thompson (6), Armstrong (7), Faucher (8), Poche (9) and Mejía; Bradish, Akin (5), Krehbiel (7), Vespi (8), Tate (9) and Chirinos. W_Faucher 1-1. L_Tate 0-3. Sv_Poche (4). HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (6).
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|2
|0
B.Keller, Cuas (8), S.Barlow (8) and S.Perez; Irvin, Acevedo (7), Jackson (8), Puk (9), D.Jiménez (9) and Vogt. W_B.Keller 2-8. L_Irvin 2-4. Sv_S.Barlow (8).
|Texas
|100
|003
|003
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Detroit
|310
|523
|00x
|—
|14
|19
|1
Hearn, Tinoco (4), Leclerc (6), J.King (7) and Huff; R.García, Chafin (7), Vest (8), Foley (9) and Haase. W_R.García 1-2. L_Hearn 4-5. HRs_Texas, Ad.García (13), Seager (14). Detroit, Grossman (1), Báez (4), Haase (3).
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|000
|2
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Seattle
|001
|000
|100
|0
|—
|2
|8
|0
(10 innings)
Sandoval, Loup (7), Bradley (7), Tepera (8), Iglesias (9), Quijada (10) and Suzuki; Flexen, A.Muñoz (6), Swanson (8), Sewald (9), D.Castillo (10) and Torrens, Raleigh. W_Iglesias 2-4. L_D.Castillo 3-1. Sv_Quijada (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (19). Seattle, D.Moore (3).
|Chicago
|004
|300
|000
|—
|7
|12
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
Cueto, R.López (8) and Zavala; Verlander, Maton (4), Bielak (6), Neris (9) and Maldonado. W_Cueto 1-3. L_Verlander 8-3.
INTERLEAGUE
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|2
|2
|Los Angeles
|032
|001
|10x
|—
|7
|11
|1
Quantrill, A.Castro (6), Gose (6), Sandlin (7), Hentges (8) and Hedges; J.Urías, Price (7), Bickford (8), Moronta (9) and Barnes. W_J.Urías 4-6. L_Quantrill 4-4. HRs_Los Angeles, T.Turner (9).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|101
|012
|101
|—
|7
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|103
|000
|010
|—
|5
|8
|0
Wood, Brebbia (6), Ty.Rogers (7), Leone (8), McGee (8), Doval (9) and Casali; Quintana, Crowe (6), Stratton (7), Banda (7), Hembree (9) and Heineman. W_Wood 5-5. L_Crowe 3-4. Sv_Doval (11). HRs_San Francisco, Flores (8), Slater (4). Pittsburgh, D.Castillo (4), Vogelbach (8).
|Milwaukee
|103
|002
|100
|—
|7
|11
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|012
|000
|—
|3
|9
|1
J.Alexander, Sánchez (6), Kelley (7), Milner (8) and Narváez; Ashcraft, Sanmartin (6), Cessa (7), Detwiler (8), Ar.Warren (9) and A.Garcia, Okey. W_J.Alexander 1-0. L_Ashcraft 3-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (13), Renfroe (12).
|Miami
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|4
|0
|New York
|012
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|1
B.Garrett, Floro (5), Yacabonis (6), Bleier (6), Head (7) and Fortes; Walker, D.Smith (7), E.Díaz (9) and Nido. W_Walker 5-2. L_B.Garrett 1-2. Sv_E.Díaz (14). HRs_New York, Lindor (11).
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100
|1
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|0
|—
|1
|5
|1
(10 innings)
Nola, Hand (9), Domínguez (10) and Realmuto; Jos.Gray, E.Ramírez (7), R.Garrett (9), Machado (10) and K.Ruiz. W_Hand 2-1. L_R.Garrett 0-1. Sv_Domínguez (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Y.Muñoz (2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.