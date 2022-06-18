AMERICAN LEAGUE

New York000301000480
Toronto000000000050

Taillon, M.King (6), Holmes (8) and Trevino; Manoah, Phelps (6), Mayza (7), Thornton (8) and Kirk. W_Taillon 8-1. L_Manoah 8-2.

Tampa Bay0040200017141
Baltimore0200310006100

Springs, Wisler (5), Adam (5), R.Thompson (6), Armstrong (7), Faucher (8), Poche (9) and Mejía; Bradish, Akin (5), Krehbiel (7), Vespi (8), Tate (9) and Chirinos. W_Faucher 1-1. L_Tate 0-3. Sv_Poche (4). HRs_Tampa Bay, Choi (6).

Kansas City000000101270
Oakland000000000020

B.Keller, Cuas (8), S.Barlow (8) and S.Perez; Irvin, Acevedo (7), Jackson (8), Puk (9), D.Jiménez (9) and Vogt. W_B.Keller 2-8. L_Irvin 2-4. Sv_S.Barlow (8).

Texas1000030037100
Detroit31052300x14191

Hearn, Tinoco (4), Leclerc (6), J.King (7) and Huff; R.García, Chafin (7), Vest (8), Foley (9) and Haase. W_R.García 1-2. L_Hearn 4-5. HRs_Texas, Ad.García (13), Seager (14). Detroit, Grossman (1), Báez (4), Haase (3).

Los Angeles0002000002470
Seattle0010001000280

(10 innings)

Sandoval, Loup (7), Bradley (7), Tepera (8), Iglesias (9), Quijada (10) and Suzuki; Flexen, A.Muñoz (6), Swanson (8), Sewald (9), D.Castillo (10) and Torrens, Raleigh. W_Iglesias 2-4. L_D.Castillo 3-1. Sv_Quijada (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Trout (19). Seattle, D.Moore (3).

Chicago0043000007120
Houston000000000031

Cueto, R.López (8) and Zavala; Verlander, Maton (4), Bielak (6), Neris (9) and Maldonado. W_Cueto 1-3. L_Verlander 8-3.

INTERLEAGUE

Cleveland100000000122
Los Angeles03200110x7111

Quantrill, A.Castro (6), Gose (6), Sandlin (7), Hentges (8) and Hedges; J.Urías, Price (7), Bickford (8), Moronta (9) and Barnes. W_J.Urías 4-6. L_Quantrill 4-4. HRs_Los Angeles, T.Turner (9).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco1010121017100
Pittsburgh103000010580

Wood, Brebbia (6), Ty.Rogers (7), Leone (8), McGee (8), Doval (9) and Casali; Quintana, Crowe (6), Stratton (7), Banda (7), Hembree (9) and Heineman. W_Wood 5-5. L_Crowe 3-4. Sv_Doval (11). HRs_San Francisco, Flores (8), Slater (4). Pittsburgh, D.Castillo (4), Vogelbach (8).

Milwaukee1030021007111
Cincinnati000012000391

J.Alexander, Sánchez (6), Kelley (7), Milner (8) and Narváez; Ashcraft, Sanmartin (6), Cessa (7), Detwiler (8), Ar.Warren (9) and A.Garcia, Okey. W_J.Alexander 1-0. L_Ashcraft 3-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (13), Renfroe (12).

Miami000000101240
New York01200000x361

B.Garrett, Floro (5), Yacabonis (6), Bleier (6), Head (7) and Fortes; Walker, D.Smith (7), E.Díaz (9) and Nido. W_Walker 5-2. L_B.Garrett 1-2. Sv_E.Díaz (14). HRs_New York, Lindor (11).

Philadelphia0000001001250
Washington0000000010151

(10 innings)

Nola, Hand (9), Domínguez (10) and Realmuto; Jos.Gray, E.Ramírez (7), R.Garrett (9), Machado (10) and K.Ruiz. W_Hand 2-1. L_R.Garrett 0-1. Sv_Domínguez (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Y.Muñoz (2).

