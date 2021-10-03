AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|304
|001
|400
|—
|12
|19
|1
|New York
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|4
|0
Baz, Feyereisen (3), Patiño (5), Wisler (7), Mazza (8) and Zunino; Montgomery, Luetge (3), King (6), J.Rodríguez (7) and G.Sánchez. W_Patiño 5-3. L_Montgomery 6-7. HRs_Tampa Bay, B.Lowe (39), Zunino (33), Meadows (27). New York, Rizzo (22).
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
|2
|1
|Toronto
|331
|030
|00x
|—
|10
|14
|0
Means, K.Wade (4), Watkins (6) and Ciuffo; Manoah, Stripling (8) and D.Jansen. W_Manoah 9-2. L_Means 6-9. HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (47), T.Hernández (32), Springer (20), Bichette (29), D.Jansen (11).
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|001
|—
|2
|5
|0
|Texas
|100
|300
|03x
|—
|7
|9
|0
McKenzie, Stephan (5), Hentges (7), B.Shaw (8) and R.Pérez; Lyles, Patton (8), B.Martin (9) and Heim. W_Lyles 10-13. L_McKenzie 5-9. HRs_Texas, W.Calhoun (6), Heim (10).
|Detroit
|000
|100
|300
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|32x
|—
|5
|8
|0
Manning, Ureña (6), Lange (7), Funkhouser (8) and Haase; Giolito, Burr (6), Keuchel (7), Foster (7), Bummer (8), Hendriks (9) and Grandal. W_Bummer 5-5. L_Funkhouser 7-4. Sv_Hendriks (38). HRs_Chicago, Moncada (14).
|Minnesota
|100
|110
|010
|—
|4
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
Jax, Thielbar (6), Duffey (7), Colomé (9) and Garver; Bubic, D.Tapia (7), Speier (8), K.Zimmer (9) and Gallagher. W_Jax 4-5. L_Bubic 6-7. HRs_Minnesota, Donaldson (26).
|Oakland
|200
|010
|010
|—
|4
|12
|1
|Houston
|321
|002
|20x
|—
|10
|13
|2
Blackburn, Kaprielian (3), Moll (6), Acevedo (8) and S.Murphy; Odorizzi, Maton (5), Stanek (6), Raley (7), Graveman (8), Pressly (9) and J.Castro. W_Maton 6-0. L_Blackburn 1-4. HRs_Houston, Y.Alvarez (33), J.Castro (8), Gurriel (15), K.Tucker (29).
INTERLEAGUE
|Boston
|000
|100
|004
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|012
|—
|3
|5
|0
Houck, G.Richards (6), Brasier (7), Ottavino (8), A.Davis (8), Robles (9) and Vázquez; Jos.Gray, Voth (7), Finnegan (8), Rainey (8), M.Thompson (9), R.Harper (9) and K.Ruiz. W_A.Davis 1-2. L_Rainey 1-3. Sv_Robles (14). HRs_Boston, Devers (36), K.Hernández (20). Washington, Stevenson (5).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|001
|010
|1
|—
|3
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|001
|000
|0
|—
|2
|5
|0
(10 innings)
Musgrove, Detwiler (6), Johnson (7), Dan.Hudson (8), T.Hill (9), Melancon (10) and Caratini; Gausman, Littell (8), Álvarez (8), Doval (9), K.Castro (10), J.García (10) and Casali. W_T.Hill 6-6. L_K.Castro 1-1. Sv_Melancon (39). HRs_San Francisco, Slater (12).
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|8
|0
|Miami
|003
|000
|00x
|—
|3
|5
|1
Crouse, C.Sánchez (5), Dohy (8) and Knapp; Luzardo, Bass (6), Bleier (7), Bender (8), Floro (9) and A.Jackson. W_Luzardo 6-9. L_Crouse 0-2. Sv_Floro (14). HRs_Miami, Chisholm Jr. (18).
|Cincinnati
|101
|211
|000
|—
|6
|9
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|061
|10x
|—
|8
|16
|1
Mahle, Wilson (5), Santillan (6), Cessa (7), Hoffman (8) and T.Stephenson; Kranick, De Los Santos (5), Sa.Howard (6), Mears (6), Shreve (7), S.Miller (8), Stratton (9) and Stallings. W_Mears 1-0. L_Santillan 1-3. Sv_Stratton (8). HRs_Cincinnati, E.Suárez (31), N.Castellanos (34).
|New York
|000
|001
|022
|—
|5
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|211
|00x
|—
|6
|9
|2
Carrasco, Gsellman (6), Hand (7), M.Castro (8) and McCann; Chavez, Smyly (3), Minter (6), Lee (8), R.Rodríguez (9), J.Webb (9) and Willi.Contreras. W_Smyly 11-4. L_Carrasco 1-5. Sv_J.Webb (1). HRs_New York, Conforto (14). Atlanta, Pederson (18), Willi.Contreras (8).
|Chicago
|000
|040
|002
|—
|6
|9
|1
|St. Louis
|100
|010
|300
|—
|5
|8
|0
Sampson, Megill (5), Rucker (6), Adam (8), Wick (9) and Wills.Contreras, E.Castillo; Lester, K.Kim (6), Whitley (8), Lu.García (9) and Molina. W_Adam 1-0. L_Lu.García 1-1. Sv_Wick (5). HRs_Chicago, T.Thompson (4), I.Happ (25). St. Louis, Bader (16).
|Colorado
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
|Arizona
|602
|001
|20x
|—
|11
|17
|1
Senzatela, Almonte (1), Chacín (3), González (5), Fernández (7), R.Stephenson (8) and Nuñez; Gallen, C.Smith (7), Frías (8) and C.Kelly. W_Gallen 4-10. L_Senzatela 4-10. HRs_Colorado, Hilliard (14), Nuñez (10).
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|002
|—
|3
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|300
|310
|01x
|—
|8
|9
|0
Burnes, Rea (3) and Piña; J.Urías, Bickford (7), White (8), Price (9) and W.Smith. W_J.Urías 20-3. L_Burnes 11-5. HRs_Milwaukee, Adames (25). Los Angeles, J.Turner (27), Pollock (21), Seager (16).