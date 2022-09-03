AMERICAN LEAGUE

Texas0000000303103
Boston10002020x570

Santana, Hearn (3), Burke (5), Arihara (6), B.Martin (8) and Viloria; Bello, Whitlock (7), Barnes (9), Schreiber (9) and McGuire. W_Bello 1-4. L_Santana 3-7. Sv_Schreiber (6). HRs_Texas, Semien (21), Lowe (23).

Kansas City10314120012150
Detroit010010000280

Heasley, Mills (8) and Melendez; Pineda, Foley (5), Norris (5), Cisnero (8), Clemens (9) and Barnhart. W_Heasley 3-7. L_Pineda 2-7. HRs_Kansas City, Pratto (7), Witt Jr. (20), Isbel (4), Melendez (15). Detroit, Barnhart (1).

New York000000001130
Tampa Bay00200000x272

Schmidt, Trivino (5), Marinaccio (6), Loáisiga (7) and Trevino; Kluber, Fairbanks (8), Adam (9) and Mejía. W_Kluber 10-7. L_Schmidt 5-4. Sv_Adam (8). HRs_New York, Judge (52).

Minnesota000000000010
Chicago40030006x13130

Mahle, Sanchez (3), Gordon (8), Palacios (8) and G.Sánchez, C.Hamilton; Cease, and Zavala. W_Cease 13-6. L_Mahle 6-8. HRs_Chicago, E.Jiménez (9), Gonzàlez (1), Andrus (10).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia0201010004122
San Francisco10201100x5111

Syndergaard, Brogdon (5), Hand (6), Bellatti (7), Alvarado (8) and Realmuto; Junis, S.Alexander (5), Littell (6), Brebbia (7), J.García (7), Young (8), Doval (8) and Knapp, Wynns. W_Littell 2-2. L_Hand 3-2. Sv_Doval (19). HRs_Philadelphia, Stott (9).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you