AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|New York
|310
|000
|40x
|—
|8
|14
|0
Voth, Watkins (6) and Chirinos; Cortes, J.Barnes (8) and Higashioka. W_Cortes 12-4. L_Voth 5-4. HRs_New York, Stanton (29), Higashioka (9).
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|0
|Toronto
|022
|030
|03x
|—
|10
|21
|1
Bello, Z.Kelly (5), Winckowski (6) and C.Wong; Stripling, Bass (7), Phelps (8), Romano (9), Cimber (9) and D.Jansen. W_Stripling 10-4. L_Bello 2-8. HRs_Toronto, T.Hernández (23), D.Jansen (15).
|Oakland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|2
|0
|Seattle
|300
|000
|02x
|—
|5
|8
|1
Oller, Sears (2), Snead (8) and Murphy, Vogt; L.Castillo, Boyd (7), D.Castillo (8), Festa (9) and Torrens. W_L.Castillo 8-6. L_Oller 2-8.
|Kansas City
|001
|301
|110
|—
|7
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|8
|1
Bubic, Clarke (6), A.Garrett (6), Ca.Hernández (7), Coleman (8), Misiewicz (9) and Perez, Rivero; Plesac, Morgan (4), McCarty (6), De Los Santos (8), Sandlin (9) and Maile, B.Naylor. W_Bubic 3-13. L_Plesac 3-12. HRs_Kansas City, Waters (4), Perez (23).
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
|10
|2
|Detroit
|100
|101
|00x
|—
|3
|6
|0
Bundy, Henriquez (6) and G.Sánchez; Hutchison, Cisnero (5), Norris (6), Lange (7), G.Soto (8), Chafin (9) and Haase. W_Norris 2-4. L_Henriquez 0-1. Sv_Chafin (2). HRs_Minnesota, M.Contreras (3). Detroit, Haase (13).
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Houston
|002
|000
|00x
|—
|2
|6
|0
McClanahan, Cleavinger (6), Chargois (7) and Mejía; Javier, H.Brown (7), Montero (8), Pressly (9) and Maldonado. W_Javier 11-9. L_McClanahan 12-8. Sv_Pressly (32).
|Texas
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|20x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Ragans, Tinoco (6), J.Hernández (7), M.Moore (8) and Heim; J.Suarez, Weiss (8), Tepera (9) and K.Suzuki. W_J.Suarez 8-8. L_J.Hernández 2-3. Sv_Tepera (6). HRs_Texas, Lowe (27).
INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|6
|0
|San Diego
|100
|003
|10x
|—
|5
|9
|0
Cease, J.Kelly (6), Diekman (7), Velasquez (8) and Grandal, Ca.Pérez; Clevinger, R.Suarez (7), Johnson (8), N.Martinez (8), Hader (9) and Au.Nola. W_Clevinger 7-7. L_Cease 14-8. Sv_Hader (35). HRs_Chicago, Andrus (14). San Diego, J.Soto (26), Cronenworth (16), M.Machado (31).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|100
|300
|000
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Washington
|150
|010
|33x
|—
|13
|14
|1
Gibson, Nelson (7), Devenski (7), Maton (8) and Realmuto; A.Sánchez, Harvey (6), A.Machado (8) and Adams. W_A.Sánchez 4-6. L_Gibson 10-8. HRs_Washington, Voit (22), Meneses (13), Lu.García (7).
|Cincinnati
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|4
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|100
|—
|2
|3
|1
Lodolo, Law (6), B.Farmer (7) and Romine, Robinson; Smyly, Alzolay (4), Miley (7), M.Rodríguez (9), Hughes (9) and Wills.Contreras. W_Miley 2-2. L_Law 2-3. Sv_Hughes (8). HRs_Chicago, S.Suzuki (14).
|Arizona
|000
|300
|500
|—
|8
|12
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|001
|011
|—
|4
|8
|1
Jameson, Ginkel (7), Melancon (8), Moronta (9) and Hummel, C.Kelly; S.Alexander, Junis (2), J.García (7), Marte (8) and Bart. W_Jameson 3-0. L_Junis 5-7. HRs_San Francisco, J.Davis (12), Yastrzemski (17).
|Philadelphia
|115
|100
|000
|—
|8
|10
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|002
|—
|2
|6
|1
Syndergaard, Brogdon (6), C.Sánchez (7) and Stubbs; T.Romero, M.Thompson (4), E.Ramírez (6), Cishek (7), Edwards Jr. (8), Vargas (9) and Barrera. W_Syndergaard 10-10. L_T.Romero 1-1. Sv_C.Sánchez (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Schwarber (44), Bohm (13), Marsh (11), Vierling (6).
|Miami
|002
|000
|002
|—
|4
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|102
|000
|—
|3
|7
|1
E.Cabrera, Nardi (4), Brigham (5), Fishman (6), Brazoban (6), Scott (7), Nance (8), Bleier (9) and Fortes; Ashby, Gott (5), Boxberger (7), Bush (8), D.Williams (9), Strzelecki (9) and Narváez, Caratini. W_Nance 2-3. L_D.Williams 6-4. Sv_Bleier (1). HRs_Miami, Burdick (3). Milwaukee, Yelich (13).
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|010
|—
|3
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|640
|000
|03x
|—
|13
|8
|1
Ortiz, Zach.Thompson (1), Fernández (7), Bañuelos (8) and Delay; Montgomery, Matz (7), Woodford (8) and Molina, Knizner. W_Montgomery 9-6. L_Ortiz 0-2. HRs_St. Louis, Dickerson (6).
|New York
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|121
|00x
|—
|4
|11
|0
Scherzer, Lugo (6), Ottavino (7), D.Peterson (8), D.Smith (8) and Nido; Wright, Lee (6), Chavez (7), Iglesias (8), K.Jansen (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Wright 21-5. L_Scherzer 11-5. Sv_K.Jansen (39). HRs_Atlanta, D.Swanson (24), Olson (32).
