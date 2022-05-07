AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|040
|300
|100
|—
|8
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
|6
|0
Gausman, Thornton (7), Merryweather (8) and Collins; Bieber, Castro (4), De Los Santos (7), Gose (8), Hentges (9) and Hedges. W_Gausman 3-1. L_Bieber 1-2.
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|00x
|—
|1
|5
|0
Kaprielian, Jackson (6), Moll (7), Puk (8), Trivino (8) and Bethancourt; Gray, Coulombe (5), Jax (6), Duran (8) and Jeffers. W_Jax 2-0. L_Kaprielian 0-2. Sv_Duran (2). HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (3).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|8
|3
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|07x
|—
|9
|8
|0
Brubaker, Banda (6), Crowe (6), Sulser (8) and Pérez, VanMeter; Overton, Cessa (6), Sims (8), Strickland (9) and Stephenson. W_Sims 1-0. L_Crowe 1-2.
|Los Angeles
|100
|120
|120
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|1
Kershaw, Bickford (8), Moronta (9) and Barnes; Smyly, Gsellman (5), Newcomb (9) and Contreras. W_Kershaw 4-0. L_Smyly 1-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Barnes (3).
