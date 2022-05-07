AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto0403001008100
Cleveland001000020360

Gausman, Thornton (7), Merryweather (8) and Collins; Bieber, Castro (4), De Los Santos (7), Gose (8), Hentges (9) and Hedges. W_Gausman 3-1. L_Bieber 1-2.

Oakland000000000031
Minnesota00000100x150

Kaprielian, Jackson (6), Moll (7), Puk (8), Trivino (8) and Bethancourt; Gray, Coulombe (5), Jax (6), Duran (8) and Jeffers. W_Jax 2-0. L_Kaprielian 0-2. Sv_Duran (2). HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (3).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh001001000283
Cincinnati20000007x980

Brubaker, Banda (6), Crowe (6), Sulser (8) and Pérez, VanMeter; Overton, Cessa (6), Sims (8), Strickland (9) and Stephenson. W_Sims 1-0. L_Crowe 1-2.

Los Angeles1001201207110
Chicago000000000051

Kershaw, Bickford (8), Moronta (9) and Barnes; Smyly, Gsellman (5), Newcomb (9) and Contreras. W_Kershaw 4-0. L_Smyly 1-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Barnes (3).

