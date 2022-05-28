AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore100020000370
Boston03000110x5131

Lyles, Akin (5), Baker (7) and Chirinos; Eovaldi, and Plawecki. W_Eovaldi 2-2. L_Akin 1-1. HRs_Baltimore, Chirinos (2). Boston, Dalbec (2).

Kansas City1013002007110
Minnesota0100020003111

Singer, Speier (6), Coleman (7), Staumont (9) and Melendez; Archer, Minaya (5), Moran (7), Duffey (9) and G.Sánchez, Jeffers. W_Singer 2-0. L_Archer 0-2. HRs_Minnesota, Larnach (2).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Colorado3103000007121
Washington53030002x13140

Gomber, Goudeau (2), Chacín (5), Estévez (7), Stephenson (8) and Díaz; Sanchez, Ramírez (4), Edwards Jr. (6), Arano (8) and Adams. W_Ramírez 1-0. L_Gomber 2-5. HRs_Colorado, Cron (13). Washington, Robles (1), Adams (3).

Milwaukee000001002361
St. Louis10430000x8123

Houser, Milner (5), Kelley (6), M.Sánchez (7) and Caratini; Liberatore, Woodford (6), McFarland (9) and Molina. W_Liberatore 1-0. L_Houser 3-5. HRs_Milwaukee, Hiura (5), Caratini (2). St. Louis, Gorman (1), Goldschmidt (10).

