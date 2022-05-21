AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago0030020005110
New York05100100x780

Keuchel, R.López (5), Ruiz (6), Foster (7), Graveman (8) and Grandal; Cortes, M.King (6), Loáisiga (7), M.Castro (8), Holmes (8) and Higashioka. W_Cortes 3-1. L_Keuchel 2-4. Sv_Holmes (4). HRs_Chicago, J.Abreu (4). New York, LeMahieu (3).

Seattle4010000005120
Boston00104001x6110

Flexen, Romo (5), Muñoz (6), Murfee (7), Steckenrider (8), Sewald (8) and Torrens; Whitlock, Danish (4), Diekman (6), Robles (7), Schreiber (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez. W_Schreiber 1-0. L_Steckenrider 0-2. Sv_M.Barnes (2). HRs_Boston, Devers (9).

Tampa Bay200102010680
Baltimore000000010161

Springs, Adam (6), Garza Jr. (7), Poche (9) and Mejía; Bradish, Baumann (6) and Rutschman. W_Springs 2-1. L_Bradish 1-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Arozarena (4), Kiermaier (5).

Minnesota002002014990
Kansas City001000100270

Ryan, Thielbar (6), J.Smith (7), Stashak (9) and Jeffers; B.Keller, Speier (8), Griffin (9) and Melendez. W_Ryan 5-2. L_B.Keller 1-4. HRs_Kansas City, Rivera (3).

Texas0000000101100
Houston10001000x261

J.Gray, D.Santana (7), B.Martin (8) and Heim; Verlander, Maton (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9) and J.Castro. W_Verlander 6-1. L_J.Gray 1-2. Sv_Pressly (5).

INTERLEAGUE

Cincinnati000100000171
Toronto00010020x370

Greene, Cessa (7), Hoffman (8) and T.Stephenson; Manoah, Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Manoah 5-1. L_Cessa 2-1. Sv_Romano (14). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (6).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona00000013037110
Chicago02200000026101

(10 innings)

Bumgarner, Mantiply (8), Wendelken (8), Kennedy (9), Melancon (10) and Varsho; Steele, C.Martin (6), Hughes (7), Effross (8), Robertson (8), Wick (10), Norris (10) and Gomes. W_Kennedy 3-2. L_Wick 1-1. Sv_Melancon (9). HRs_Arizona, P.Smith (4). Chicago, Schwindel (3), Wisdom (8).

New York2200010005130
Colorado000001000191

Carrasco, Ottavino (6), Dr.Smith (7), Lugo (8), Lugo (9) and Mazeika; Márquez, Chacín (7), Estévez (9) and El.Díaz. W_Carrasco 4-1. L_Márquez 1-4. HRs_New York, S.Marte (4).

San Diego001001000260
San Francisco000000010161

Musgrove, Suarez (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Au.Nola; Rodón, J.García (7), Leone (8), Álvarez (9), Llovera (9) and Papierski, Bart. W_Musgrove 5-0. L_Rodón 4-3. Sv_Ta.Rogers (16). HRs_San Diego, Machado (8). San Francisco, Flores (4).

Los Angeles0010210217130
Philadelphia012100000460

M.White, Price (3), Bickford (4), Graterol (5), Bruihl (7), Dan.Hudson (7), Vesia (8), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith; Aa.Nola, Hand (6), Brogdon (6), Alvarado (7), Domínguez (8), Familia (9) and Realmuto. W_Dan.Hudson 2-3. L_Alvarado 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (9). HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (9), W.Smith (4), A.Barnes (4). Philadelphia, Bohm (3), Schwarber (10).

Atlanta000012100491
Miami000001011380

Wright, O'Day (6), Stephens (6), Minter (8), K.Jansen (9) and Willi.Contreras; E.Hernandez, Scott (6), Floro (6), Poteet (7), Nance (9) and Henry. W_Wright 4-2. L_E.Hernandez 2-4. Sv_K.Jansen (10). HRs_Atlanta, Willi.Contreras (6).

St. Louis0401000005100
Pittsburgh020020000471

Liberatore, VerHagen (5), Pallante (8), Helsley (9) and Molina; Quintana, Underwood Jr. (4), Crowe (6), Peters (8), Bednar (9) and Perez. W_VerHagen 1-0. L_Quintana 1-2. Sv_Helsley (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, B.Reynolds (5).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you