AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|003
|002
|000
|—
|5
|11
|0
|New York
|051
|001
|00x
|—
|7
|8
|0
Keuchel, R.López (5), Ruiz (6), Foster (7), Graveman (8) and Grandal; Cortes, M.King (6), Loáisiga (7), M.Castro (8), Holmes (8) and Higashioka. W_Cortes 3-1. L_Keuchel 2-4. Sv_Holmes (4). HRs_Chicago, J.Abreu (4). New York, LeMahieu (3).
|Seattle
|401
|000
|000
|—
|5
|12
|0
|Boston
|001
|040
|01x
|—
|6
|11
|0
Flexen, Romo (5), Muñoz (6), Murfee (7), Steckenrider (8), Sewald (8) and Torrens; Whitlock, Danish (4), Diekman (6), Robles (7), Schreiber (8), M.Barnes (9) and Vázquez. W_Schreiber 1-0. L_Steckenrider 0-2. Sv_M.Barnes (2). HRs_Boston, Devers (9).
|Tampa Bay
|200
|102
|010
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|6
|1
Springs, Adam (6), Garza Jr. (7), Poche (9) and Mejía; Bradish, Baumann (6) and Rutschman. W_Springs 2-1. L_Bradish 1-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Arozarena (4), Kiermaier (5).
|Minnesota
|002
|002
|014
|—
|9
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
|7
|0
Ryan, Thielbar (6), J.Smith (7), Stashak (9) and Jeffers; B.Keller, Speier (8), Griffin (9) and Melendez. W_Ryan 5-2. L_B.Keller 1-4. HRs_Kansas City, Rivera (3).
|Texas
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|10
|0
|Houston
|100
|010
|00x
|—
|2
|6
|1
J.Gray, D.Santana (7), B.Martin (8) and Heim; Verlander, Maton (7), Neris (8), Pressly (9) and J.Castro. W_Verlander 6-1. L_J.Gray 1-2. Sv_Pressly (5).
INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|7
|1
|Toronto
|000
|100
|20x
|—
|3
|7
|0
Greene, Cessa (7), Hoffman (8) and T.Stephenson; Manoah, Romano (9) and Kirk. W_Manoah 5-1. L_Cessa 2-1. Sv_Romano (14). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (6).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|000
|000
|130
|3
|—
|7
|11
|0
|Chicago
|022
|000
|000
|2
|—
|6
|10
|1
(10 innings)
Bumgarner, Mantiply (8), Wendelken (8), Kennedy (9), Melancon (10) and Varsho; Steele, C.Martin (6), Hughes (7), Effross (8), Robertson (8), Wick (10), Norris (10) and Gomes. W_Kennedy 3-2. L_Wick 1-1. Sv_Melancon (9). HRs_Arizona, P.Smith (4). Chicago, Schwindel (3), Wisdom (8).
|New York
|220
|001
|000
|—
|5
|13
|0
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|9
|1
Carrasco, Ottavino (6), Dr.Smith (7), Lugo (8), Lugo (9) and Mazeika; Márquez, Chacín (7), Estévez (9) and El.Díaz. W_Carrasco 4-1. L_Márquez 1-4. HRs_New York, S.Marte (4).
|San Diego
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|6
|1
Musgrove, Suarez (8), Ta.Rogers (9) and Au.Nola; Rodón, J.García (7), Leone (8), Álvarez (9), Llovera (9) and Papierski, Bart. W_Musgrove 5-0. L_Rodón 4-3. Sv_Ta.Rogers (16). HRs_San Diego, Machado (8). San Francisco, Flores (4).
|Los Angeles
|001
|021
|021
|—
|7
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|012
|100
|000
|—
|4
|6
|0
M.White, Price (3), Bickford (4), Graterol (5), Bruihl (7), Dan.Hudson (7), Vesia (8), Kimbrel (9) and W.Smith; Aa.Nola, Hand (6), Brogdon (6), Alvarado (7), Domínguez (8), Familia (9) and Realmuto. W_Dan.Hudson 2-3. L_Alvarado 0-1. Sv_Kimbrel (9). HRs_Los Angeles, Betts (9), W.Smith (4), A.Barnes (4). Philadelphia, Bohm (3), Schwarber (10).
|Atlanta
|000
|012
|100
|—
|4
|9
|1
|Miami
|000
|001
|011
|—
|3
|8
|0
Wright, O'Day (6), Stephens (6), Minter (8), K.Jansen (9) and Willi.Contreras; E.Hernandez, Scott (6), Floro (6), Poteet (7), Nance (9) and Henry. W_Wright 4-2. L_E.Hernandez 2-4. Sv_K.Jansen (10). HRs_Atlanta, Willi.Contreras (6).
|St. Louis
|040
|100
|000
|—
|5
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|020
|000
|—
|4
|7
|1
Liberatore, VerHagen (5), Pallante (8), Helsley (9) and Molina; Quintana, Underwood Jr. (4), Crowe (6), Peters (8), Bednar (9) and Perez. W_VerHagen 1-0. L_Quintana 1-2. Sv_Helsley (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, B.Reynolds (5).
