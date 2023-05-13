AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Seattle
|002
|100
|002
|—
|5
|6
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
Miller, Topa (8), Brash (9) and Raleigh; Faedo, Holton (7), Vest (8), Shreve (9) and Haase. W_Miller 2-0. L_Faedo 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (8), Hernández (8).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|030
|030
|—
|6
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|101
|201
|—
|5
|9
|0
Law, Stoudt (2), Farmer (5), Sims (6), Gibaut (7), Legumina (8), Díaz (8) and Casali; Alcantara, Barnes (8), Nardi (9) and Stallings. W_Gibaut 3-0. L_Alcantara 1-4. Sv_Díaz (9). HRs_Cincinnati, Fraley (5). Miami, De La Cruz (3), Chisholm Jr. (7).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.