AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle002100002560
Detroit000000000030

Miller, Topa (8), Brash (9) and Raleigh; Faedo, Holton (7), Vest (8), Shreve (9) and Haase. W_Miller 2-0. L_Faedo 0-1. HRs_Seattle, Kelenic (8), Hernández (8).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati000030030680
Miami000101201590

Law, Stoudt (2), Farmer (5), Sims (6), Gibaut (7), Legumina (8), Díaz (8) and Casali; Alcantara, Barnes (8), Nardi (9) and Stallings. W_Gibaut 3-0. L_Alcantara 1-4. Sv_Díaz (9). HRs_Cincinnati, Fraley (5). Miami, De La Cruz (3), Chisholm Jr. (7).

