AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay001000020370
New York61000021x10151

Kluber, Chargois (1), Cleavinger (3), Raley (5), Armstrong (6), Faucher (7), Bethancourt (8) and Mejía; Taillon, Trivino (8), Loáisiga (9) and Higashioka. W_Taillon 13-4. L_Kluber 10-8. HRs_New York, Donaldson (13), Stanton (25).

Chicago04030021010202
Oakland000101000230

Lynn, Lambert (7), Diekman (8), J.Ruiz (9) and Grandal; A.Martinez, Snead (4), Moll (6), Tapia (7), N.Ruiz (8) and Langeliers. W_Lynn 6-5. L_A.Martinez 4-4. HRs_Chicago, Andrus (13).

Detroit013040008111
Kansas City10010020441

Manning, Chafin (7) and Haase; Heasley, Snider (5), Garrett (6), C.Hernández (7), Misiewicz (8) and Perez, Rivero. W_Manning 2-2. L_Heasley 3-8. HRs_Detroit, Carpenter (4).

Boston40042001617211
Baltimore001020010480

Wacha, Brasier (7), Strahm (8), Bazardo (9) and Plawecki; Lyles, Akin (4), Krehbiel (6), Cano (8), McKenna (9) and Rutschman. W_Wacha 11-1. L_Lyles 10-10. HRs_Boston, Devers (26), Arroyo (6). Baltimore, Mullins (14).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco0400000105111
Chicago110000000270

Webb, Brebbia (8), Doval (9) and Bart; Stroman, Newcomb (5), Rucker (8), J.Estrada (9) and Higgins. W_Webb 13-8. L_Stroman 3-7. Sv_Doval (21). HRs_San Francisco, Bart (11), Villar (5).

