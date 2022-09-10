AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
|7
|0
|New York
|610
|000
|21x
|—
|10
|15
|1
Kluber, Chargois (1), Cleavinger (3), Raley (5), Armstrong (6), Faucher (7), Bethancourt (8) and Mejía; Taillon, Trivino (8), Loáisiga (9) and Higashioka. W_Taillon 13-4. L_Kluber 10-8. HRs_New York, Donaldson (13), Stanton (25).
|Chicago
|040
|300
|210
|—
|10
|20
|2
|Oakland
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|3
|0
Lynn, Lambert (7), Diekman (8), J.Ruiz (9) and Grandal; A.Martinez, Snead (4), Moll (6), Tapia (7), N.Ruiz (8) and Langeliers. W_Lynn 6-5. L_A.Martinez 4-4. HRs_Chicago, Andrus (13).
|Detroit
|013
|040
|00
|—
|8
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|100
|100
|20
|—
|4
|4
|1
Manning, Chafin (7) and Haase; Heasley, Snider (5), Garrett (6), C.Hernández (7), Misiewicz (8) and Perez, Rivero. W_Manning 2-2. L_Heasley 3-8. HRs_Detroit, Carpenter (4).
|Boston
|400
|420
|016
|—
|17
|21
|1
|Baltimore
|001
|020
|010
|—
|4
|8
|0
Wacha, Brasier (7), Strahm (8), Bazardo (9) and Plawecki; Lyles, Akin (4), Krehbiel (6), Cano (8), McKenna (9) and Rutschman. W_Wacha 11-1. L_Lyles 10-10. HRs_Boston, Devers (26), Arroyo (6). Baltimore, Mullins (14).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|040
|000
|010
|—
|5
|11
|1
|Chicago
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|7
|0
Webb, Brebbia (8), Doval (9) and Bart; Stroman, Newcomb (5), Rucker (8), J.Estrada (9) and Higgins. W_Webb 13-8. L_Stroman 3-7. Sv_Doval (21). HRs_San Francisco, Bart (11), Villar (5).
