AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
|5
|1
|New York
|021
|010
|20x
|—
|6
|6
|0
Mahle, Moran (5), Alcala (7) and Vázquez; Germán, King (7) and Higashioka. W_Germán 1-1. L_Mahle 1-2. HRs_New York, Higashioka (2), Rizzo (4).
INTERLEAGUE
|San Francisco
|222
|000
|000
|00
|—
|6
|9
|2
|Detroit
|010
|020
|030
|01
|—
|7
|10
|0
(11 innings)
DeSclafani, Brebbia (7), Hjelle (8), Ty.Rogers (9), Ta.Rogers (11) and Bart; Lorenzen, Holton (5), Wingenter (8), Lange (9), Foley (10), Shreve (11) and Haase. W_Shreve 1-1. L_Ta.Rogers 0-2. HRs_San Francisco, Sabol (2), Davis (4). Detroit, Carpenter (2).
