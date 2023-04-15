AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota000000100151
New York02101020x660

Mahle, Moran (5), Alcala (7) and Vázquez; Germán, King (7) and Higashioka. W_Germán 1-1. L_Mahle 1-2. HRs_New York, Higashioka (2), Rizzo (4).

INTERLEAGUE

San Francisco22200000000692
Detroit010020030017100

(11 innings)

DeSclafani, Brebbia (7), Hjelle (8), Ty.Rogers (9), Ta.Rogers (11) and Bart; Lorenzen, Holton (5), Wingenter (8), Lange (9), Foley (10), Shreve (11) and Haase. W_Shreve 1-1. L_Ta.Rogers 0-2. HRs_San Francisco, Sabol (2), Davis (4). Detroit, Carpenter (2).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

