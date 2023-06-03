AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|030
|010
|100
|—
|5
|10
|1
|Boston
|000
|016
|10x
|—
|8
|12
|2
Kelley, LaSorsa (3), K.Kelly (5), Beeks (6), Criswell (6) and Bethancourt; Whitlock, Sherriff (5), Kluber (6), Winckowski (7), Martin (8), Jansen (9) and McGuire. W_Kluber 3-6. L_Beeks 2-3. Sv_Jansen (12).
|Detroit
|000
|001
|000
|0
|—
|1
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|1
|—
|2
|4
|0
(10 innings)
Lorenzen, Foley (8), Lange (9), Cisnero (10) and Haase; Cease, Middleton (6), Hendriks (7), Santos (8), Graveman (9), López (10) and Grandal. W_López 1-4. L_Cisnero 2-1.
