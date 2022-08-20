AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|040
|001
|—
|5
|7
|1
|New York
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
|9
|0
White, Cimber (5), Phelps (6), Bass (7), Pop (8), García (9) and Jansen; Cole, Marinaccio (7), Effross (8), Abreu (9) and Trevino. W_Cimber 9-4. L_Cole 9-6. Sv_García (1). HRs_Toronto, M.Chapman (24). New York, Torres (18).
|Los Angeles
|111
|000
|000
|—
|3
|7
|0
|Detroit
|021
|010
|00x
|—
|4
|11
|0
Detmers, Barria (5), Loup (8) and Stassi; Alexander, Lange (7), Jiménez (8), Soto (9) and Barnhart. W_Alexander 3-7. L_Detmers 4-4. Sv_Soto (23). HRs_Los Angeles, Velazquez (6).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|022
|004
|—
|8
|10
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|6
|0
Williams, Lugo (5), Rodríguez (6), Ottavino (8), Clay (9) and Perez; Wheeler, Brogdon (6), Hand (8), Nelson (9), Hall (9) and Stubbs. W_Lugo 3-2. L_Wheeler 11-7.
