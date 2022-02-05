Saturday, February 5
CURLING
Mixed
Norway 10, Australia 4
Sweden 6, Switzerland 1
United States 7, China 5
Britain 8, Czech Republic 3
Sweden 6, Canada 2
Italy 7, Australia 3
ICE HOCKEY
Women
Canada 11, Finland 1
