BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 66, Willapa Valley 52
Auburn 80, Eastside Catholic 50
Auburn Mountainview 80, Lakes 48
Bonney Lake 61, Lindbergh 44
Camas 77, Lincoln 62
Cascade Christian Academy 57, Muckleshoot Tribal School 28
Castle Rock 49, Hockinson 37
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 61, South Whidbey 16
Chiawana 73, Sunnyside 40
Chief Leschi 66, Evergreen Lutheran 37
Columbia (Burbank) 70, Kittitas 44
Corbett, Ore. 60, Stevenson 45
Coupeville 71, Forks 53
Crescent 57, Lake Quinault 21
Crosspoint Academy 52, Olympic 30
Curlew 53, Springdale 34
DeSales 56, Oakesdale 48
Emerald Ridge 62, Kentlake 40
Goldendale 65, Kiona-Benton 44
Gonzaga Prep 70, Walla Walla 49
Grandview 76, Eisenhower 54
Granger 51, Warden 30
Jackson 79, Burlington-Edison 70
Kalama 16, Napavine 14
Kamiakin 74, Lewis and Clark 55
King's 75, King's Way Christian School 40
La Conner 46, Concordia Christian 32
Lake Roosevelt 64, Reardan 57
Liberty (Spangle) 72, Kettle Falls 50
Mabton 56, Dayton/Waitsburg 33
Manson 73, Soap Lake 46
Mount Si 74, Interlake 33
North Mason 59, Oakville 50
Overlake School 73, Orcas Island 56
Pe Ell 42, Mary Knight 33
Post Falls, Idaho 71, Moses Lake 56
Pullman 70, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 54
Riverside Christian 58, Waterville-Mansfield 38
Royal 41, Eatonville 0
Sehome 54, Archbishop Murphy 48
Selah 78, Hermiston, Ore. 75
Snohomish 54, Juanita 41
Toledo 74, Mount Vernon Christian 55
Tonasket 72, Republic 27
Toppenish 64, Prosser 51
Tri-Cities Prep 52, Highland 25
Wapato 55, Othello 35
Wenatchee 53, Ridgeline 51
West Valley (Spokane) 59, Lakeland, Idaho 51
West Valley (Yakima) 74, Pasco 25
Zillah 89, Cashmere 48
Border Clash=
Sandpoint, Idaho 62, East Valley (Spokane) 55
Springville Classic=
Richland 59, Springville, Utah 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Graham-Kapowsin vs. Shorewood, ppd.
Lake Stevens vs. Newport-Bellevue, ccd.
Sammamish vs. Ellensburg, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/