BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 66, Willapa Valley 52

Auburn 80, Eastside Catholic 50

Auburn Mountainview 80, Lakes 48

Bonney Lake 61, Lindbergh 44

Camas 77, Lincoln 62

Cascade Christian Academy 57, Muckleshoot Tribal School 28

Castle Rock 49, Hockinson 37

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 61, South Whidbey 16

Chiawana 73, Sunnyside 40

Chief Leschi 66, Evergreen Lutheran 37

Columbia (Burbank) 70, Kittitas 44

Corbett, Ore. 60, Stevenson 45

Coupeville 71, Forks 53

Crescent 57, Lake Quinault 21

Crosspoint Academy 52, Olympic 30

Curlew 53, Springdale 34

DeSales 56, Oakesdale 48

Emerald Ridge 62, Kentlake 40

Goldendale 65, Kiona-Benton 44

Gonzaga Prep 70, Walla Walla 49

Grandview 76, Eisenhower 54

Granger 51, Warden 30

Jackson 79, Burlington-Edison 70

Kalama 16, Napavine 14

Kamiakin 74, Lewis and Clark 55

King's 75, King's Way Christian School 40

La Conner 46, Concordia Christian 32

Lake Roosevelt 64, Reardan 57

Liberty (Spangle) 72, Kettle Falls 50

Mabton 56, Dayton/Waitsburg 33

Manson 73, Soap Lake 46

Mount Si 74, Interlake 33

North Mason 59, Oakville 50

Overlake School 73, Orcas Island 56

Pe Ell 42, Mary Knight 33

Post Falls, Idaho 71, Moses Lake 56

Pullman 70, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 54

Riverside Christian 58, Waterville-Mansfield 38

Royal 41, Eatonville 0

Sehome 54, Archbishop Murphy 48

Selah 78, Hermiston, Ore. 75

Snohomish 54, Juanita 41

Toledo 74, Mount Vernon Christian 55

Tonasket 72, Republic 27

Toppenish 64, Prosser 51

Tri-Cities Prep 52, Highland 25

Wapato 55, Othello 35

Wenatchee 53, Ridgeline 51

West Valley (Spokane) 59, Lakeland, Idaho 51

West Valley (Yakima) 74, Pasco 25

Zillah 89, Cashmere 48

Border Clash=

Sandpoint, Idaho 62, East Valley (Spokane) 55

Springville Classic=

Richland 59, Springville, Utah 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Graham-Kapowsin vs. Shorewood, ppd.

Lake Stevens vs. Newport-Bellevue, ccd.

Sammamish vs. Ellensburg, ccd.

