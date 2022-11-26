GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 71, Daleville 17
Anderson Prep Academy 52, Hamilton 42
Austin 49, Perry Central 33
Batesville 54, Connersville 41
Bloomington South 69, Jeffersonville 68
Columbus Christian 56, Crothersville 42
Corydon 50, Vincennes 27
Crawford Co. 64, S. Central (Elizabeth) 27
Danville 75, Crawfordsville 29
Delphi 46, N. White 38
Eastern (Greene) 44, N. Central (Farmersburg) 36
Eastern Hancock 48, Wapahani 34
Eminence 56, Indpls Riverside 6
Evansville North 63, New Albany 38
Franklin 65, Indpls Perry Meridian 28
Ft. Wayne Snider 74, Fishers 63
Garrett 45, Prairie Hts. 36
Guerin Catholic 61, Indpls Ritter 12
Heritage Hills 45, N. Harrison 34
Homestead 58, Indpls Pike 49
Indian Creek 58, Sullivan 36
Indpls Ben Davis 64, Lawrence Central 44
Kankakee Valley 54, Knox 33
Kokomo 56, Anderson 54
Kouts 43, Hanover Central 39
Lakeland 53, Leo 41
Lawrence North 60, Columbus North 50
Linton 44, Washington 40
Manchester 48, Oak Hill 36
Marion 62, Indpls Tech 59
Monroe Central 39, Northeastern 37
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 48, E. Central 25
N. Decatur 70, Knightstown 22
New Palestine 71, Whiteland 60
New Washington 52, Milan 26
Norwell 51, Eastbrook 43
Owen Valley 42, Bloomfield 38
Pendleton Hts. 55, Shelbyville 53
Plainfield 65, Tri-West 42
Richmond 51, Muncie Central 30
Rochester 40, Winamac 19
S. Bend Clay 47, LaPorte 44
S. Central (Union Mills) 33, Glenn 30
Trinity Lutheran 73, Southwestern (Shelby) 41
Twin Lakes 81, Tri-County 51
University 74, Indiana Christian 62
Waldron 46, Greenwood Christian 32
Brownsburg Shootout=
Bolingbrook, Ill. 66, Columbus East 43
Brownsburg 66, Crown Point 47
Fremd, Ill. 78, Jennings Co. 51
Indpls N. Central 63, Indpls Attucks 26
S. Bend Washington 77, Noblesville 56
Zionsville 56, Bedford N. Lawrence 41
Castle-Memorial Classic=
Edwardsville, Ill. 48, Castle 46
Evansville Memorial 59, Edwardsville, Ill. 27
Evansville Memorial 63, O'Fallon, Ill. 58
O'Fallon, Ill. 57, Castle 34
Northern Lakes-Northeast Corner Classic=
Angola 66, Concord 23
Fairfield 49, Northridge 46
Fairfield 63, Concord 38
Northridge 58, Angola 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greensburg vs. Seymour, ppd.
Lake Central vs. Highland, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
