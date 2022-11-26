GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 71, Daleville 17

Anderson Prep Academy 52, Hamilton 42

Austin 49, Perry Central 33

Batesville 54, Connersville 41

Bloomington South 69, Jeffersonville 68

Columbus Christian 56, Crothersville 42

Corydon 50, Vincennes 27

Crawford Co. 64, S. Central (Elizabeth) 27

Danville 75, Crawfordsville 29

Delphi 46, N. White 38

Eastern (Greene) 44, N. Central (Farmersburg) 36

Eastern Hancock 48, Wapahani 34

Eminence 56, Indpls Riverside 6

Evansville North 63, New Albany 38

Franklin 65, Indpls Perry Meridian 28

Ft. Wayne Snider 74, Fishers 63

Garrett 45, Prairie Hts. 36

Guerin Catholic 61, Indpls Ritter 12

Heritage Hills 45, N. Harrison 34

Homestead 58, Indpls Pike 49

Indian Creek 58, Sullivan 36

Indpls Ben Davis 64, Lawrence Central 44

Kankakee Valley 54, Knox 33

Kokomo 56, Anderson 54

Kouts 43, Hanover Central 39

Lakeland 53, Leo 41

Lawrence North 60, Columbus North 50

Linton 44, Washington 40

Manchester 48, Oak Hill 36

Marion 62, Indpls Tech 59

Monroe Central 39, Northeastern 37

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 48, E. Central 25

N. Decatur 70, Knightstown 22

New Palestine 71, Whiteland 60

New Washington 52, Milan 26

Norwell 51, Eastbrook 43

Owen Valley 42, Bloomfield 38

Pendleton Hts. 55, Shelbyville 53

Plainfield 65, Tri-West 42

Richmond 51, Muncie Central 30

Rochester 40, Winamac 19

S. Bend Clay 47, LaPorte 44

S. Central (Union Mills) 33, Glenn 30

Trinity Lutheran 73, Southwestern (Shelby) 41

Twin Lakes 81, Tri-County 51

University 74, Indiana Christian 62

Waldron 46, Greenwood Christian 32

Brownsburg Shootout=

Bolingbrook, Ill. 66, Columbus East 43

Brownsburg 66, Crown Point 47

Fremd, Ill. 78, Jennings Co. 51

Indpls N. Central 63, Indpls Attucks 26

S. Bend Washington 77, Noblesville 56

Zionsville 56, Bedford N. Lawrence 41

Castle-Memorial Classic=

Edwardsville, Ill. 48, Castle 46

Evansville Memorial 59, Edwardsville, Ill. 27

Evansville Memorial 63, O'Fallon, Ill. 58

O'Fallon, Ill. 57, Castle 34

Northern Lakes-Northeast Corner Classic=

Angola 66, Concord 23

Fairfield 49, Northridge 46

Fairfield 63, Concord 38

Northridge 58, Angola 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Greensburg vs. Seymour, ppd.

Lake Central vs. Highland, ppd.

