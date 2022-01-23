BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 78, Wilcox-Hildreth 20

Arcadia-Loup City 62, Ord 44

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, Stanton 53

Bellevue West 74, Millard West 30

Boys Town 66, North Bend Central 61

Centennial 60, Centura 54

Columbus 61, Hastings 50

Cozad 79, Holdrege 55

Elkhorn 68, Crete 35

Elkhorn South 48, Millard South 34

Elkhorn Valley 53, Boyd County 29

Elm Creek 61, Franklin 42

Gordon/Rushville 38, Chadron 37

Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Adams Central 40

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Guardian Angels 38

Howells/Dodge 62, Pender 31

Johnson County Central 60, Falls City 43

Kearney 59, Lincoln Southwest 58

Kearney Catholic 66, Aquinas 32

Lincoln Christian 65, Glenwood, Iowa 58

Lincoln East 68, Lincoln High 45

Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln Southeast 46

Lincoln Pius X 75, Norfolk 48

Malcolm 41, Mead 38

Norfolk Catholic 61, Neligh-Oakdale 37

North Platte 56, York 38

Ogallala 67, Ainsworth 43

Omaha Central 71, Bellevue East 33

Omaha Creighton Prep 72, Omaha Bryan 35

Omaha North 66, Papillion-LaVista 48

Omaha South 73, Omaha Benson 61

Papillion-LaVista South 54, Gretna 51

Pierce 35, Battle Creek 28

Platteview 58, Harlan, Iowa 48

Pleasanton 56, Kenesaw 46

Sandy Creek 42, Thayer Central 30

Scottsbluff 84, Gering 67

Yuma, Colo. 77, Sidney 49

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Exeter/Milligan 54, East Butler 39

High Plains Community 48, Meridian 37

McCool Junction 58, Giltner 32

Nebraska Lutheran 59, Hampton 39

Shelby/Rising City 50, Dorchester 22

Goldenrod Tournament=

Championship=

Humphrey St. Francis 60, Riverside 53

Third Place=

Burwell 75, Spalding Academy 29

Minuteman Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Potter-Dix 34, Bayard 32

MNAC Conference Tournament=

Play-in=

Twin Loup 65, Brady 38

NCC Conference Tournament=

Play-in=

Raymond Central 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 51

Syracuse 49, Conestoga 44

Panhandle Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Hemingford 57, Morrill 52

River Cities Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Omaha Roncalli 43

RPAC Conference Tournament=

East Division=

Bertrand 53, Southern Valley 37

Cambridge 50, Alma 29

Southwest 44, Arapahoe 32

West Division=

Hitchcock County 52, Maxwell 39

Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Paxton 44

Wallace 72, Wauneta-Palisade 41

SPVA Conference Tournament=

Championship=

North Platte St. Patrick's 73, Bridgeport 41

Fifth Place=

Hershey 61, Kimball 24

Third Place=

Chase County 58, Perkins County 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

