BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 78, Wilcox-Hildreth 20
Arcadia-Loup City 62, Ord 44
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 64, Stanton 53
Bellevue West 74, Millard West 30
Boys Town 66, North Bend Central 61
Centennial 60, Centura 54
Columbus 61, Hastings 50
Cozad 79, Holdrege 55
Elkhorn 68, Crete 35
Elkhorn South 48, Millard South 34
Elkhorn Valley 53, Boyd County 29
Elm Creek 61, Franklin 42
Gordon/Rushville 38, Chadron 37
Grand Island Central Catholic 48, Adams Central 40
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Guardian Angels 38
Howells/Dodge 62, Pender 31
Johnson County Central 60, Falls City 43
Kearney 59, Lincoln Southwest 58
Kearney Catholic 66, Aquinas 32
Lincoln Christian 65, Glenwood, Iowa 58
Lincoln East 68, Lincoln High 45
Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln Southeast 46
Lincoln Pius X 75, Norfolk 48
Malcolm 41, Mead 38
Norfolk Catholic 61, Neligh-Oakdale 37
North Platte 56, York 38
Ogallala 67, Ainsworth 43
Omaha Central 71, Bellevue East 33
Omaha Creighton Prep 72, Omaha Bryan 35
Omaha North 66, Papillion-LaVista 48
Omaha South 73, Omaha Benson 61
Papillion-LaVista South 54, Gretna 51
Pierce 35, Battle Creek 28
Platteview 58, Harlan, Iowa 48
Pleasanton 56, Kenesaw 46
Sandy Creek 42, Thayer Central 30
Scottsbluff 84, Gering 67
Yuma, Colo. 77, Sidney 49
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Exeter/Milligan 54, East Butler 39
High Plains Community 48, Meridian 37
McCool Junction 58, Giltner 32
Nebraska Lutheran 59, Hampton 39
Shelby/Rising City 50, Dorchester 22
Goldenrod Tournament=
Championship=
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Riverside 53
Third Place=
Burwell 75, Spalding Academy 29
Minuteman Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Potter-Dix 34, Bayard 32
MNAC Conference Tournament=
Play-in=
Twin Loup 65, Brady 38
NCC Conference Tournament=
Play-in=
Raymond Central 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 51
Syracuse 49, Conestoga 44
Panhandle Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Hemingford 57, Morrill 52
River Cities Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 57, Omaha Roncalli 43
RPAC Conference Tournament=
East Division=
Bertrand 53, Southern Valley 37
Cambridge 50, Alma 29
Southwest 44, Arapahoe 32
West Division=
Hitchcock County 52, Maxwell 39
Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Paxton 44
Wallace 72, Wauneta-Palisade 41
SPVA Conference Tournament=
Championship=
North Platte St. Patrick's 73, Bridgeport 41
Fifth Place=
Hershey 61, Kimball 24
Third Place=
Chase County 58, Perkins County 46
