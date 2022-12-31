GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anselmo-Merna 63, Loomis 40

Ansley-Litchfield 43, Central Valley 37

Bellevue West 67, Omaha Central 56

Bishop Neumann 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 38

Blue Hill 53, Arapahoe 29

Boyd County 49, Bloomfield 37

Hitchcock County 40, Brady 28

Millard South 84, Bellevue East 67

North Platte St. Patrick's 66, Wauneta-Palisade 53

St. Mary's 61, Osceola 18

Wahoo 40, Yutan 33

Wausa 52, Omaha Creighton Prep 31

HAC Tournament=

Championship=

Lincoln High 64, Lincoln Northeast 56

Third Place=

Lincoln Pius X 44, Kearney 33

