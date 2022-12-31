GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anselmo-Merna 63, Loomis 40
Ansley-Litchfield 43, Central Valley 37
Bellevue West 67, Omaha Central 56
Bishop Neumann 58, Nebraska City Lourdes 38
Blue Hill 53, Arapahoe 29
Boyd County 49, Bloomfield 37
Hitchcock County 40, Brady 28
Millard South 84, Bellevue East 67
North Platte St. Patrick's 66, Wauneta-Palisade 53
St. Mary's 61, Osceola 18
Wahoo 40, Yutan 33
Wausa 52, Omaha Creighton Prep 31
HAC Tournament=
Championship=
Lincoln High 64, Lincoln Northeast 56
Third Place=
Lincoln Pius X 44, Kearney 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.