GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 50, Kellogg 46
Class 1AD1 State Play-in=
Grace 75, Rimrock 34
Class 1AD2 District 6=
Leadore 41, Mackay 38
Class 2A State Play-in=
West Side 33, N. Fremont 31
Class 3A State Play-in=
Teton 63, Fruitland 35
Class 4A District 3=
Columbia 51, Skyview 34
Class 4A District 4=
Twin Falls 42, Jerome 40
Class 4A District 6=
Shelley 69, Hillcrest 39
Class 5A State Play-in=
Eagle 48, Lake City 39
Thunder Ridge 76, Mountain View 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
