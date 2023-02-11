GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 50, Kellogg 46

Class 1AD1 State Play-in=

Grace 75, Rimrock 34

Class 1AD2 District 6=

Leadore 41, Mackay 38

Class 2A State Play-in=

West Side 33, N. Fremont 31

Class 3A State Play-in=

Teton 63, Fruitland 35

Class 4A District 3=

Columbia 51, Skyview 34

Class 4A District 4=

Twin Falls 42, Jerome 40

Class 4A District 6=

Shelley 69, Hillcrest 39

Class 5A State Play-in=

Eagle 48, Lake City 39

Thunder Ridge 76, Mountain View 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

