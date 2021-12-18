BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 66, Cozad 56

Amherst 70, Central City 46

Arlington 83, Tekamah-Herman 58

Ashland-Greenwood 65, Milford 39

Aurora 49, Grand Island Northwest 34

Battle Creek 54, West Holt 39

Beatrice 51, Elkhorn North 41

Bennington 71, Crete 49

Blue Hill 65, St. Mary's 45

Burke, S.D. 52, Stuart 45

Burwell 69, Anselmo-Merna 37

Centennial 49, Superior 18

Central Valley 42, Chambers 35

Centura 67, Ord 62

Chadron 69, Bridgeport 50

Clarkson/Leigh 45, Howells/Dodge 42

Colome, S.D. 59, Cody-Kilgore 40

Columbus Lakeview 49, David City 27

Cornerstone Christian 72, Elba 28

Douglas County West 54, Auburn 52, OT

Dundy County-Stratton 65, Perkins County 42

Elgin Public/Pope John 56, West Boyd 51

Elkhorn South 69, Bellevue East 42

Elkhorn Valley 57, Plainview 34

Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Loomis 47

Fillmore Central 43, Wilber-Clatonia 36

Grand Island Central Catholic 56, Hastings 42

Heartland 42, McCool Junction 32

Heartland Lutheran 24, Harvard 23

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Boone Central 43

Hyannis 62, Twin Loup 34

Kearney 84, Columbus 44

Lincoln Christian 47, Archbishop Bergan 41

Lincoln Northeast 65, Omaha Bryan 59

Lincoln Pius X 53, Gretna 33

Louisville 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 26

Lusk, Wyo. 53, Sioux County 26

Lutheran High Northeast 61, Homer 25

Malcolm 60, Raymond Central 50

McCook 67, Holdrege 35

Mead 56, East Butler 32

Millard North 73, Lincoln East 66

Millard South 71, Sioux City, North, Iowa 31

Millard West 62, Lincoln High 54

Mitchell 41, Morrill 24

Norfolk 55, North Platte 47

Oakland-Craig 56, Madison 27

Ogallala 78, Hershey 30

Omaha Central 64, Omaha North 53

Omaha Concordia 62, Ralston 56

Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Lincoln Southwest 32

Omaha Roncalli 42, Hartington Cedar Catholic 37

Omaha Skutt Catholic 35, Kearney Catholic 31

Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha Northwest 23

Plattsmouth 50, Fort Calhoun 41

Pleasanton 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 23

Potter-Dix 67, Caliche, Colo. 51

Red Cloud 43, Alma 29

Sandhills Valley 69, Wauneta-Palisade 28

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 47, Omaha Burke 45

Shelby/Rising City 34, Twin River 18

Shelton 59, Bertrand 49

Sidney 68, Alliance 43

Southern 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 36

St. Paul 45, Broken Bow 38

St. Thomas More, S.D. 72, Scottsbluff 50

Stanton 70, Pender 59

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Sandhills/Thedford 49

Sutton 39, Nebraska Christian 35

Vermillion, S.D. 53, Crofton 20

Waverly 44, Adams Central 40

Wayne 47, O'Neill 35

West Point-Beemer 47, Columbus Scotus 43

Wood River 49, Gibbon 43

Wray, Colo. 62, Chase County 39

