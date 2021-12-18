BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 66, Cozad 56
Amherst 70, Central City 46
Arlington 83, Tekamah-Herman 58
Ashland-Greenwood 65, Milford 39
Aurora 49, Grand Island Northwest 34
Battle Creek 54, West Holt 39
Beatrice 51, Elkhorn North 41
Bennington 71, Crete 49
Blue Hill 65, St. Mary's 45
Burke, S.D. 52, Stuart 45
Burwell 69, Anselmo-Merna 37
Centennial 49, Superior 18
Central Valley 42, Chambers 35
Centura 67, Ord 62
Chadron 69, Bridgeport 50
Clarkson/Leigh 45, Howells/Dodge 42
Colome, S.D. 59, Cody-Kilgore 40
Columbus Lakeview 49, David City 27
Cornerstone Christian 72, Elba 28
Douglas County West 54, Auburn 52, OT
Dundy County-Stratton 65, Perkins County 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 56, West Boyd 51
Elkhorn South 69, Bellevue East 42
Elkhorn Valley 57, Plainview 34
Falls City Sacred Heart 55, Loomis 47
Fillmore Central 43, Wilber-Clatonia 36
Grand Island Central Catholic 56, Hastings 42
Heartland 42, McCool Junction 32
Heartland Lutheran 24, Harvard 23
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 62, Boone Central 43
Hyannis 62, Twin Loup 34
Kearney 84, Columbus 44
Lincoln Christian 47, Archbishop Bergan 41
Lincoln Northeast 65, Omaha Bryan 59
Lincoln Pius X 53, Gretna 33
Louisville 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 26
Lusk, Wyo. 53, Sioux County 26
Lutheran High Northeast 61, Homer 25
Malcolm 60, Raymond Central 50
McCook 67, Holdrege 35
Mead 56, East Butler 32
Millard North 73, Lincoln East 66
Millard South 71, Sioux City, North, Iowa 31
Millard West 62, Lincoln High 54
Mitchell 41, Morrill 24
Norfolk 55, North Platte 47
Oakland-Craig 56, Madison 27
Ogallala 78, Hershey 30
Omaha Central 64, Omaha North 53
Omaha Concordia 62, Ralston 56
Omaha Creighton Prep 62, Lincoln Southwest 32
Omaha Roncalli 42, Hartington Cedar Catholic 37
Omaha Skutt Catholic 35, Kearney Catholic 31
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Omaha Northwest 23
Plattsmouth 50, Fort Calhoun 41
Pleasanton 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 23
Potter-Dix 67, Caliche, Colo. 51
Red Cloud 43, Alma 29
Sandhills Valley 69, Wauneta-Palisade 28
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 47, Omaha Burke 45
Shelby/Rising City 34, Twin River 18
Shelton 59, Bertrand 49
Sidney 68, Alliance 43
Southern 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 36
St. Paul 45, Broken Bow 38
St. Thomas More, S.D. 72, Scottsbluff 50
Stanton 70, Pender 59
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62, Sandhills/Thedford 49
Sutton 39, Nebraska Christian 35
Vermillion, S.D. 53, Crofton 20
Waverly 44, Adams Central 40
Wayne 47, O'Neill 35
West Point-Beemer 47, Columbus Scotus 43
Wood River 49, Gibbon 43
Wray, Colo. 62, Chase County 39
