GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barr-Reeve 58, Bloomfield 48

Bethesda Christian 48, Indpls Shortridge 39

Bloomington North 66, Indianapolis Homeschool 55

Boonville 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22

Borden 52, Providence 37

Brownstown 64, Austin 41

Cascade 65, Indpls Lutheran 26

Caston 48, Triton 15

Clarksville 63, Cannelton 19

Cowan 37, Anderson Prep Academy 36

Culver 54, Knox 37

Edinburgh 45, Milan 42

Evansville Reitz 57, Owensboro, Ky. 53

Faith Christian 53, N. Newton 21

Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Mishawaka Marian 49

Ft. Wayne Snider 57, Carmel 51

Hamilton Hts. 64, Ft. Wayne Concordia 43

Hanover Central 64, River Forest 28

Hauser 65, S. Dearborn 58

Homestead 47, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 41

Illiana Christian 49, Calumet 24

Indpls Scecina 72, Indpls Ritter 41

Indpls Tindley 42, Traders Point Christian 32

Jeffersonville 67, Columbus East 60

Jennings Co. 69, New Albany 53

Kouts 48, Morgan Twp. 39

Lafayette Catholic 62, Indpls Cathedral 56, OT

Lafayette Harrison 59, Lafayette Jeff 24

Lake Station 86, Wheeler 32

Lakeland Christian 42, S. Bend Trinity 27

Lapel 56, Tipton 38

Madison-Grant 49, Elwood 22

Michigan City Marquette 48, E. Chicago Central 33

Mississinewa 56, Oak Hill 51

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Yorktown 46

N. Knox 47, North Vigo 31

N. Vermillion 67, Union (Dugger) 41

Northeastern 51, S. Adams 40

Northridge 75, Concord 17

Parke Heritage 62, N. Putnam 36

Pike Central 42, Evansville Bosse 20

Pioneer 63, LaPorte 14

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 84, Indpls Riverside 8

Rochester 36, Wabash 32

Rock Creek Academy 64, Crothersville 14

Rossville 40, Tri-County 35

Seymour 45, Madison 37

Southwestern (Hanover) 45, S. Central (Elizabeth) 42

Trinity Lutheran 62, Orleans 40

Vincennes 75, Evansville Harrison 41

Washington 67, Tell City 38

White River Valley 57, Shoals 48, OT

Whiteland 61, Martinsville 35

Marion County Tournament=

Semifinal=

Indpls Ben Davis 65, Indpls N. Central 60, OT

Lawrence Central 52, Lawrence North 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you