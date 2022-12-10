GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barr-Reeve 58, Bloomfield 48
Bethesda Christian 48, Indpls Shortridge 39
Bloomington North 66, Indianapolis Homeschool 55
Boonville 49, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 22
Borden 52, Providence 37
Brownstown 64, Austin 41
Cascade 65, Indpls Lutheran 26
Caston 48, Triton 15
Clarksville 63, Cannelton 19
Cowan 37, Anderson Prep Academy 36
Culver 54, Knox 37
Edinburgh 45, Milan 42
Evansville Reitz 57, Owensboro, Ky. 53
Faith Christian 53, N. Newton 21
Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Mishawaka Marian 49
Ft. Wayne Snider 57, Carmel 51
Hamilton Hts. 64, Ft. Wayne Concordia 43
Hanover Central 64, River Forest 28
Hauser 65, S. Dearborn 58
Homestead 47, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 41
Illiana Christian 49, Calumet 24
Indpls Scecina 72, Indpls Ritter 41
Indpls Tindley 42, Traders Point Christian 32
Jeffersonville 67, Columbus East 60
Jennings Co. 69, New Albany 53
Kouts 48, Morgan Twp. 39
Lafayette Catholic 62, Indpls Cathedral 56, OT
Lafayette Harrison 59, Lafayette Jeff 24
Lake Station 86, Wheeler 32
Lakeland Christian 42, S. Bend Trinity 27
Lapel 56, Tipton 38
Madison-Grant 49, Elwood 22
Michigan City Marquette 48, E. Chicago Central 33
Mississinewa 56, Oak Hill 51
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Yorktown 46
N. Knox 47, North Vigo 31
N. Vermillion 67, Union (Dugger) 41
Northeastern 51, S. Adams 40
Northridge 75, Concord 17
Parke Heritage 62, N. Putnam 36
Pike Central 42, Evansville Bosse 20
Pioneer 63, LaPorte 14
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 84, Indpls Riverside 8
Rochester 36, Wabash 32
Rock Creek Academy 64, Crothersville 14
Rossville 40, Tri-County 35
Seymour 45, Madison 37
Southwestern (Hanover) 45, S. Central (Elizabeth) 42
Trinity Lutheran 62, Orleans 40
Vincennes 75, Evansville Harrison 41
Washington 67, Tell City 38
White River Valley 57, Shoals 48, OT
Whiteland 61, Martinsville 35
Marion County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Indpls Ben Davis 65, Indpls N. Central 60, OT
Lawrence Central 52, Lawrence North 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
