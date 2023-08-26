PREP FOOTBALL=

Hillcrest 46, Southaven, Miss. 0

Lanett 28, Notasulga 6

Loachapoka 63, LaFayette 24

Vigor 26, Blount 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

