GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 56, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 28

Carlisle 75, Eastern Mennonite 26

Cave Spring 55, Floyd County 47

Collegiate-Richmond 60, Frank Cox 28

Cosby 33, Franklin County 29

Grafton 69, Phoebus 43

Greenville Christian, N.C. 47, Great Hope Baptist 37

James Madison 37, West Potomac 35

Johnson Central, Ky. 54, Mountain Mission 43

Legacy, S.C. 63, Shining Stars Sportsy 55

Lloyd Bird 34, John Marshall 26

Millbrook 64, Louisa 48

Nandua 43, Granby 41

Norfolk Academy 56, Norfolk Collegiate 28

Orange County 56, James Monroe 51

Parry McCluer 47, Rockbridge County 24

Regents 33, Fairfax Home School 27

Regents 55, Legacy Christian Academy 20

Steward School 36, Va. Episcopal 31

Strasburg 59, Mountain View 36

Tennessee , Tenn. 56, Abingdon 27

Twin Springs 42, Lee High 40

Virginia Academy 64, Osbourn Park 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Christchurch vs. Middlesex, ccd.

