GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eastern AA=

Championship=

Billings West 40, Billings Skyview 35

Loser Out=

Bozeman 48, Great Falls 43

Gallatin 59, Billings Senior 41

Third Place=

Gallatin 61, Bozeman 43

Western AA=

Championship=

Kalispell Flathead 46, Missoula Hellgate 45

Loser Out=

Missoula Big Sky 43, Butte 37

Missoula Sentinel 55, Helena 51

Third Place=

Missoula Big Sky 43, Missoula Sentinel 39

MHSA State Tournament=

Class A=

Play-in=

Laurel 74, Columbia Falls 45

Southern B=

Championship=

Huntley Project 69, Big Timber 61

Loser Out=

Baker 54, Shepherd 48

Columbus 33, Manhattan 32

Third Place=

Columbus 45, Baker 42

Southern C=

Championship=

Roberts 64, Carter County 54

Loser Out=

Broadus 56, Broadview-Lavina 54, OT

Melstone 59, Jordan 54

Third Place=

Melstone 56, Broadus 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

