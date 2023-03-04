GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eastern AA=
Championship=
Billings West 40, Billings Skyview 35
Loser Out=
Bozeman 48, Great Falls 43
Gallatin 59, Billings Senior 41
Third Place=
Gallatin 61, Bozeman 43
Western AA=
Championship=
Kalispell Flathead 46, Missoula Hellgate 45
Loser Out=
Missoula Big Sky 43, Butte 37
Missoula Sentinel 55, Helena 51
Third Place=
Missoula Big Sky 43, Missoula Sentinel 39
MHSA State Tournament=
Class A=
Play-in=
Laurel 74, Columbia Falls 45
Southern B=
Championship=
Huntley Project 69, Big Timber 61
Loser Out=
Baker 54, Shepherd 48
Columbus 33, Manhattan 32
Third Place=
Columbus 45, Baker 42
Southern C=
Championship=
Roberts 64, Carter County 54
Loser Out=
Broadus 56, Broadview-Lavina 54, OT
Melstone 59, Jordan 54
Third Place=
Melstone 56, Broadus 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.