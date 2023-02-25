BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Imhotep Charter 72, West Philadelphia 43

North Penn/Liberty 43, York County Tech 13

PIAA Class 5A District I=

Radnor 66, Bayard Rustin High School 52

Unionville 75, Chichester 72

Playback=

Holy Ghost Prep 64, Upper Merion 55

PIAA Class 4A District I=

Bishop Shanahan 55, Collegium Charter School 35

PIAA Class 4A District XI=

Quarterfinal=

Palmerton 72, Panther Valley 50

PIAA Class 3A District XI=

Quarterfinal=

Saucon Valley 63, MAST Charter 34

PIAA Class 2A District VI=

United 65, Mount Union 56

PIAA Class 1A District IV=

Sullivan County 46, Bethlehem Liberty 16

WPIAL Class 5A=

Semifinal=

Penn Hills 67, North Hills 51

Peters Township 62, Gateway 55

WPIAL Class 3A=

Seton-LaSalle 77, Mohawk 68

Shady Side Academy 53, Yough 51

WPIAL Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Imani Christian Academy 75, Geibel Catholic 57

Union 80, Carlynton 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

