BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada-Clearmont 58, Hulett 43

Big Piney 71, St. Stephens 60

Buffalo 67, Newcastle 37

Burns 54, Torrington 37

Casper Kelly Walsh 55, Campbell County 49

Cody 59, Rock Springs 46

Cokeville 50, Encampment 49

Douglas 55, Thermopolis 42

Dubois 66, Burlington 57

Glenrock 31, Pine Bluffs 28

Green River 51, Jackson Hole 48

Guernsey-Sunrise 62, Hanna-Elk Mountain 29

Mountain View 70, Pinedale 53

Rawlins 58, Wheatland 54

Riverton 57, Casper Natrona 48

Rocky Mountain 46, Shoshoni 37

Saratoga 43, Farson-Eden 39

Southeast 46, Lusk 43

Thunder Basin 48, Sheridan 44

Tongue River 54, Lovell 46

Upton 48, Kaycee 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sundance vs. Big Horn, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you