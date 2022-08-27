PREP FOOTBALL=
Bergen Catholic 49, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, N.C. 14
Chardon, Ohio 36, Camden 6
Metuchen 40, Highland Park 6
Pope John XXIII 16, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 6
Seton Hall Prep 32, Delbarton 27
Somerville 31, Mastery Charter 7
Spotswood 28, Bishop Eustace Prep 14
St. Peter's Prep 41, St. Augustine 7
Sussex Tech 25, Parsippany 13
Toms River North 28, Washington Township 21
Wayne Valley 17, Delran 13
West Essex 41, Mt. Carmel, Md. 18
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
