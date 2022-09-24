PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Sandy 52, North Star 6

Bridger 58, Lima 8

Broadview-Lavina 58, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54, Centerville 49

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 54, Bainville 25

Harlem/ Turner Co-op def. Hays-Lodgepole, forfeit

Heart Butte 76, Great Falls Central 40

Hot Springs 59, Gardiner 12

Lodge Grass 52, St. Labre 6

Power-Dutton-Brady 67, Box Elder 26

Savage 58, Wibaux 19

