PREP FOOTBALL=
Big Sandy 52, North Star 6
Bridger 58, Lima 8
Broadview-Lavina 58, Reed Point-Rapelje 0
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 54, Centerville 49
Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 54, Bainville 25
Harlem/ Turner Co-op def. Hays-Lodgepole, forfeit
Heart Butte 76, Great Falls Central 40
Hot Springs 59, Gardiner 12
Lodge Grass 52, St. Labre 6
Power-Dutton-Brady 67, Box Elder 26
Savage 58, Wibaux 19
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.