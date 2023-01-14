GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 66, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 59

Carlisle 49, GW-Danville 37

Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 50, John Marshall 39

Elizabeth Seton, Md. 74, St. John Paul the Great 23

Grace Christian 27, Blue Ridge Christian 17

John Battle 47, Virginia High 43, OT

Lloyd Bird 39, Massaponax 31

Louisa 67, Forest Park 6

Norview 63, Manchester 52

Richlands 53, Hurley 20

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 70, Highland Springs 36

Steward School 62, Millbrook 52

Woodstock Central 47, Mountain View 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

