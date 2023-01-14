GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 66, Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 59
Carlisle 49, GW-Danville 37
Charlotte Myers Park, N.C. 50, John Marshall 39
Elizabeth Seton, Md. 74, St. John Paul the Great 23
Grace Christian 27, Blue Ridge Christian 17
John Battle 47, Virginia High 43, OT
Lloyd Bird 39, Massaponax 31
Louisa 67, Forest Park 6
Norview 63, Manchester 52
Richlands 53, Hurley 20
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 70, Highland Springs 36
Steward School 62, Millbrook 52
Woodstock Central 47, Mountain View 25
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
