BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Central Cass 64, North Border 56
Killdeer 51, Garrison 50
Northern Cass 73, Hankinson 47
Richland 80, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 53
Wilton-Wing 62, Shiloh 48
Class A East Region=
Play-in=
Fargo North 98, Valley City 58
Fargo South 65, Wahpeton 59
Grand Forks Central 60, Devils Lake 51
Class B District 5=
Quarterfinal=
Edgeley/K-M 46, Oakes 33
Griggs/Midkota 58, Carrington 55
LaMoure/L-M 60, Barnes County North 30
Class B District 6=
Quarterfinal=
Napoleon/G-S 45, Strasburg-Zeeland 28
South Border 48, Kidder County 39
Class B District 7=
Consolation=
Lakota 60, Benson County 34
Semifinal=
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 83, New Rockford-Sheyenne 35
Harvey-Wells County 65, Warwick 52
Class B District 8=
Semifinal=
North Star 60, Rolla 54
Class B District 11=
Consolation Semifinal=
Nedrose 46, Drake/Anamoose 41
Consolation=
Bottineau 61, Velva 59, OT
Semifinal=
Rugby 54, TGU 47, OT
Class B District 12=
Consolation Semifinal=
Des Lacs-Burlington 68, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 44
South Prairie 62, Glenburn 33
Semifinal=
Bishop Ryan 71, Our Redeemer's 44
Surrey 50, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 49
Class B District 15=
Consolation Semifinal=
Alexander 77, Mandaree 44
White Shield 42, New Town 41
Semifinal=
Trenton 67, Lewis and Clark North Shore 46
Trinity Christian 64, Parshall-White Shield 57
Class B District 16=
Semifinal=
Powers Lake 49, Divide County 47
