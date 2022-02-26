BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central Cass 64, North Border 56

Killdeer 51, Garrison 50

Northern Cass 73, Hankinson 47

Richland 80, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 53

Wilton-Wing 62, Shiloh 48

Class A East Region=

Play-in=

Fargo North 98, Valley City 58

Fargo South 65, Wahpeton 59

Grand Forks Central 60, Devils Lake 51

Class B District 5=

Quarterfinal=

Edgeley/K-M 46, Oakes 33

Griggs/Midkota 58, Carrington 55

LaMoure/L-M 60, Barnes County North 30

Class B District 6=

Quarterfinal=

Napoleon/G-S 45, Strasburg-Zeeland 28

South Border 48, Kidder County 39

Class B District 7=

Consolation=

Lakota 60, Benson County 34

Semifinal=

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 83, New Rockford-Sheyenne 35

Harvey-Wells County 65, Warwick 52

Class B District 8=

Semifinal=

North Star 60, Rolla 54

Class B District 11=

Consolation Semifinal=

Nedrose 46, Drake/Anamoose 41

Consolation=

Bottineau 61, Velva 59, OT

Semifinal=

Rugby 54, TGU 47, OT

Class B District 12=

Consolation Semifinal=

Des Lacs-Burlington 68, Lewis and Clark-Berthold 44

South Prairie 62, Glenburn 33

Semifinal=

Bishop Ryan 71, Our Redeemer's 44

Surrey 50, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 49

Class B District 15=

Consolation Semifinal=

Alexander 77, Mandaree 44

White Shield 42, New Town 41

Semifinal=

Trenton 67, Lewis and Clark North Shore 46

Trinity Christian 64, Parshall-White Shield 57

Class B District 16=

Semifinal=

Powers Lake 49, Divide County 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you