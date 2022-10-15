PREP FOOTBALL=
Abington Heights 14, Scranton 13
Archbishop Ryan 23, Philadelphia West Catholic 6
Bartram 20, Gratz 18
Brunswick, Conn. 28, Wyoming Seminary 0
Conwell Egan 29, Neumann-Goretti 14
Episcopal Academy 49, Germantown Academy 7
Garnet Valley 35, Lower Merion 7
Haverford School 28, Springside Chestnut Hill 7
Malvern Prep 35, Penn Charter 0
Old Forge 55, Scranton Holy Cross 0
Penn Wood 32, Chichester 30
Pope John Paul II 40, Pottstown 0
Pottsville 39, Wilson 6
Scranton Prep 32, North Pocono 0
State College 20, Harrisburg 6
York 40, Spring Grove 37
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
