BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Viborg-Hurley 57

Harding County 69, New Underwood 42

Hemingford, Neb. 61, Edgemont 25

Ipswich 50, Highmore-Harrold 37

Leola/Frederick 61, South Border, N.D. 55

Pierre 65, Harrisburg 47

Rapid City Stevens 67, Rapid City Central 49

Sioux Valley 69, McCook Central/Montrose 59

Dakota Oyate Challenge=

Fifth Place=

Omaha Nation, Neb. 84, Crow Creek 53

Seventh Place=

Tiospaye Topa 64, Takini 45

Third Place=

Marty Indian 99, Flandreau Indian 35

Dakota XII NEC Clash=

Canton 80, Webster 47

Dell Rapids 63, Aberdeen Roncalli 46

Elk Point-Jefferson 72, Hamlin 58

Madison 74, Redfield 47

Sioux Falls Christian 86, Deuel 55

Sisseton 47, Tri-Valley 36

Tea Area 79, Clark/Willow Lake 51

West Central 83, Parkston 35

DSU Classic=

Arlington 74, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43

Baltic 59, Mitchell Christian 38

Canistota 62, Little Wound 53

Langford 63, Freeman 45

Menno 41, St. Francis Indian 40

