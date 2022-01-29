BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Viborg-Hurley 57
Harding County 69, New Underwood 42
Hemingford, Neb. 61, Edgemont 25
Ipswich 50, Highmore-Harrold 37
Leola/Frederick 61, South Border, N.D. 55
Pierre 65, Harrisburg 47
Rapid City Stevens 67, Rapid City Central 49
Sioux Valley 69, McCook Central/Montrose 59
Dakota Oyate Challenge=
Fifth Place=
Omaha Nation, Neb. 84, Crow Creek 53
Seventh Place=
Tiospaye Topa 64, Takini 45
Third Place=
Marty Indian 99, Flandreau Indian 35
Dakota XII NEC Clash=
Canton 80, Webster 47
Dell Rapids 63, Aberdeen Roncalli 46
Elk Point-Jefferson 72, Hamlin 58
Madison 74, Redfield 47
Sioux Falls Christian 86, Deuel 55
Sisseton 47, Tri-Valley 36
Tea Area 79, Clark/Willow Lake 51
West Central 83, Parkston 35
DSU Classic=
Arlington 74, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 43
Baltic 59, Mitchell Christian 38
Canistota 62, Little Wound 53
Langford 63, Freeman 45
Menno 41, St. Francis Indian 40
